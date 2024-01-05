Persistent Systems Partners AWS to Develop Generative AI Solutions for Businesses

In Brief Persistent Systems announced a multi-year agreement with AWS to develop generative AI solutions for its business clients.

Indian IT services company Persistent Systems today announced a multi-year agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to combine their respective capabilities and develop generative AI solutions for clients.

The collaboration with AWS will help the company provide a better experience for clients who are eager to adopt generative AI in their businesses. Through the partnership, Persistent will have access to additional resources from AWS to build proofs of concept to help clients identify tangible business outcomes from generative AI.

According to Persistent, this will support use case discovery and rapid build-out of solutions with additional go-to-market funds from AWS.

One of the key benefits to combined clients will be continued early access to AWS’s generative AI services and investments that will help clients with their aspirations around growth, time-to-market and better customer experience, it added.

“Enterprises across industries are looking to tap into the transformative potential of generative AI to reimagine, redefine, and rethink their business models for improved customer experiences and business growth. Combined with our newly acquired AWS Migration Competency status and our SCA, AWS will help us scale generative AI adoption among our clients so they can identify and implement use cases where this technology can have a real impact,” said Rajiv Sodhi, senior vice president – hyperscaler business and strategic alliances at Persistent.

“We remain committed to helping clients reach their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and rapid innovation that AWS provides,” Sodhi added.

Collaboration for Cloud-Powered Generative AI Solutions Implementation

As per Persistent, with its AWS Migration Competency status, the company brings proven cloud expertise to support clients throughout the various stages of complex migration projects, reflecting its proficiency in constructing robust cloud infrastructure.

The AWS Competency Program is an AWS Specialization Program that validates partner expertise in building software or delivering services across industries, use cases, and workloads. This collaboration strengthens Persistent’s ability to assist clients in implementing cloud-powered generative AI solutions, aligning with the current trend of prioritizing cloud and AI technologies.

“Generative AI unlocks new opportunities to transform the life sciences industry. We are modernizing our legacy research applications to help accelerate the drug development process and simplify workflows. With Persistent’s Digital Engineering expertise, powered by the AWS platform, Regeneron’s research and pre-clinical development teams help bring our new life-saving drugs to market faster,” said Quan Yang, vice president of research IT at Regeneron.

AWS and Persistent seek to maximize the value delivered to joint clients, helping them capitalize on their technology investments. Recently, Persistent reported a $291.71M in revenue in Q2 FY24, delivering 14.1% year-over-year revenue growth.

