en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
December 10, 2024

PancakeSwap Plans Retirement Of Simple Staking Product, Urges Users To Withdraw Funds By March 10

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 10, 2024 at 6:36 am Updated: December 10, 2024 at 6:36 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 10, 2024 at 6:36 am

In Brief

PancakeSwap will retire its Simple Staking Product on March 10, 2025, and advises users to withdraw their tokens by 00:00 UTC that day.

PancakeSwap Plans Retirement Of Simple Staking Product, Urges Users To Withdraw Funds By March 10

Decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap has announced that its Simple Staking Product will be retired at 00:00 UTC on March 10th, 2025.

The acceptance of new deposits into the Single-Sided Simple Staking program was paused in June 2024. For users whose staking period has already ended, deposits have been unlocked, with timing varying based on the specific staking period and deposit date. Once the staking period concluded, the funds stopped accruing interest.

Ensuring access to funds before the product is retired, PancakeSwap advises users to withdraw their tokens by 00:00 UTC on March 10th. After this deadline, withdrawals will no longer be possible. Furthermore, once retired, the product will be removed from the PancakeSwap interface, and users will no longer be able to interact with it.

In order to withdraw funds, users should first visit the Simple Staking Dashboard and connect their wallet to PancakeSwap. Next, they need to select the staking pool where their funds are staked. Afterward, they can initiate the withdrawal by clicking the “Withdraw” button for the stake they want to redeem and following the prompts. Once confirmed, the funds will be transferred directly to their wallet.

What Is Simple Staking, And Why Is It Being Retired?

The Simple Staking feature allowed users to stake popular tokens such as CAKE, USDC, and USDT on the BNB Chain, with support from Binance Simple Earn. Unlike traditional staking in farms and liquidity pools with asset pairs, Simple Staking offered users the opportunity to earn yields by staking a single asset.

The retirement is part of PancakeSwap‘s ongoing strategy to refine its product offerings and focus on delivering more sustainable and impactful solutions for its community. By retiring the Simple Staking product, it can redirect resources towards enhancing other areas of the PancakeSwap ecosystem, ultimately ensuring more dynamic and rewarding experiences for users.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Gravity Introduces Grevm 1.0, Its Fastest Open-Source Parallel EVM

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024

The Ripple Effect of a $1.6 Billion Crypto Liquidation That Sparked Bitcoin’s Sharpest Drop Since 2021

by Victoria d'Este
December 10, 2024

HTX Kicks Off 26th ‘Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival’ With 5,000 USDT Prize Pool

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024

PLAY Introduces Fair Launch Of Its Native Token In Community-First Approach To Gaming And Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Gravity Introduces Grevm 1.0, Its Fastest Open-Source Parallel EVM

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024

HTX Kicks Off 26th ‘Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival’ With 5,000 USDT Prize Pool

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024

PLAY Introduces Fair Launch Of Its Native Token In Community-First Approach To Gaming And Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024

HashKey Cloud Partners With Babylon For ‘1 Million HSK Campaign’, Offering Participants Rewards For Delegating BTC To Its Nodes

by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Gravity Introduces Grevm 1.0, Its Fastest Open-Source Parallel EVM
News Report Technology
Gravity Introduces Grevm 1.0, Its Fastest Open-Source Parallel EVM
by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024
The Ripple Effect of a $1.6 Billion Crypto Liquidation That Sparked Bitcoin’s Sharpest Drop Since 2021
Opinion Business Markets Technology
The Ripple Effect of a $1.6 Billion Crypto Liquidation That Sparked Bitcoin’s Sharpest Drop Since 2021
by Victoria d'Este
December 10, 2024
HTX Kicks Off 26th ‘Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival’ With 5,000 USDT Prize Pool
News Report Technology
HTX Kicks Off 26th ‘Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival’ With 5,000 USDT Prize Pool
by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024
PLAY Introduces Fair Launch Of Its Native Token In Community-First Approach To Gaming And Crypto
News Report Technology
PLAY Introduces Fair Launch Of Its Native Token In Community-First Approach To Gaming And Crypto
by Alisa Davidson
December 10, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.