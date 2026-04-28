Bitget Highlights Fast Adoption Of Four-Layer AI Trading Stack In New Messari Pulse Report

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget reports early adoption of its four-layer AI trading stack from Messari Pulse, spanning GetAgent, GetClaw, Agent Hub, and Gracy AI, highlighting rapid user growth and infrastructure expansion.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, shared findings from a newly published Messari Pulse report outlining early adoption trends across its AI trading stack, a four-layer system developed as part of its broader infrastructure serving approximately 125 million users globally.

The report outlines four primary components within Bitget’s AI architecture: GetAgent, which is designed for conversational market analysis; GetClaw, an autonomous execution system; Agent Hub, an infrastructure layer enabling developer access to exchange functionalities; and Gracy AI, a strategic guidance interface built around the public market commentary of Bitget CEO Gracy Chen. Collectively, these components extend AI capabilities across analysis, execution, infrastructure access, and user interaction within the platform.

According to data cited in the report, Gracy AI recorded more than 460,000 users and generated over 2.6 million responses within its first eleven days following its February launch, alongside more than 390 million impressions during the same period. GetAgent has reportedly exceeded 450,000 registered users since its introduction, with an invite-only phase between July and August 2025 producing over 100 million impressions and attracting a waitlist of more than 25,000 users.

Bitget Expands AI Trading Infrastructure With Agent Hub Integration Layer And GetClaw

The report also highlights Agent Hub as a foundational infrastructure layer enabling direct integration between AI systems and exchange functions. Launched in February 2026, it supports MCP Server functionality, Skills modules, REST and WebSocket APIs, and a command-line interface. It is noted that Bitget is currently the only exchange providing all four integration methods simultaneously. The system has since expanded to include five analytical AI Skills and more than 15 data tools covering macroeconomic analysis, technical signal detection, sentiment tracking, market intelligence, and news aggregation.

GetClaw, described as an autonomous execution layer, operates within a constrained framework intended to manage retail risk exposure. Trades are executed through dedicated sub-accounts separated from user-controlled funds, while sandbox environments and predefined capital limits regulate operational scope and deployment size. The product is currently available on Telegram, with planned expansions to Discord, WhatsApp, and in-app environments.

“We want to provide billions of people with the ability to trade like Wall Street professionals,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget in a written statement. “AI is becoming part of how modern trading infrastructure is built. Early adoption across our AI infra shows that users increasingly expect analysis, execution, and strategy integrated inside one trading platform,” she added.

The full Messari Pulse report is available here.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

