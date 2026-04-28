Visa And WeFi Launch On-Chain Banking Initiative To Bridge Stablecoin Payments And Traditional Finance

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Visa and WeFi launch initiative exploring on-chain banking and stablecoin payments, aiming to bridge blockchain-based value with traditional payment systems under regulated frameworks for global adoption.

An initiative has been announced involving Visa and WeFi to explore on-chain banking applications and stablecoin-based payment use cases across selected markets. The collaboration is positioned as an extension of Visa’s ongoing work in digital asset payments, with a focus on enabling interactions between on-chain value systems and conventional payment experiences within established regulatory frameworks.

As stablecoins and tokenized assets increasingly function as settlement instruments, demand is growing for infrastructure capable of translating blockchain-based value into everyday financial activity. WeFi describes its platform as an orchestration layer linking decentralized finance mechanisms with regulated payment systems, supporting functions such as cross-border payments and on-chain value storage.

“Access to modern financial services is still uneven globally,” said Reeve Collins, Co-Founder and Chairman of WeFi in a written statement. “On-chain banking closes that gap, and partnering with Visa makes it usable at scale,” he added.

WeFi’s deobanking approach differs from certain existing crypto payment models that rely on fully custodial card infrastructure. Instead, its system is designed to separate asset custody from payment execution, while still enabling interaction with regulated payment rails and issuing frameworks. The model is positioned as an attempt to balance user control over digital assets with compliance requirements and traditional payment network access.

The rollout is expected to proceed on a phased basis, beginning in selected jurisdictions across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, with further expansion dependent on regulatory approvals and issuing partnerships in each market.

Visa And WeFi Highlight On-Chain Banking Push As Bridge Between Stablecoin Payments And Traditional Financial Infrastructure

“As interest in digital assets grows, our focus is on making these new models practical at scale – by connecting them to payment experiences people already trust,” said Mathieu Altwegg, Head of Product & Solutions in Europe at Visa in a written statement. “This collaboration demonstrates how Visa’s global network interacts with onchain models, while operating within established regulatory frameworks and the reliability consumers and merchants expect,” he added.

The initiative reflects a broader trend in which traditional banking structures are increasingly being supplemented by blockchain-based financial models. WeFi’s framework is presented as an effort to enable on-chain banking functionality, allowing users to interact with digital assets while maintaining access to familiar payment infrastructure.

“People expect money to work seamlessly across borders, without unnecessary complexity,” said Maksym Sakharov, Co-Founder and Group CEO of WeFi in a written statement. “We see this partnership as a way to work with Visa’s capabilities as we continue to develop WeFi’s deobanking offering across key regions”, he added.

At launch, the collaboration will focus on regulated stablecoins intended for everyday payment use cases, with the potential inclusion of additional digital assets over time.

The architecture underpinning WeFi’s model is designed to allow users to retain control over their assets while still engaging with card-based payment systems accepted globally. This structure is positioned as a hybrid approach that combines self-directed asset management with compliance-aligned payment execution.

“For consumers, it means spending stablecoin-backed balances anywhere Visa is accepted without thinking about conversion steps or hidden costs,” highlighted Maksym Sakharov. “For businesses, it means cross-border payments that settle faster and more predictably, without leaving existing payment systems behind. Nobody has to change how they operate. The infrastructure changes around them,” he added.

The partnership is aimed at users seeking a bridge between digital asset ecosystems and traditional financial services. Through the integration of Visa’s payment infrastructure and WeFi’s on-chain banking framework, the collaboration reflects a gradual shift toward combining blockchain-based systems with established global payment networks in order to support broader, real-world adoption.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

