OKX, BlackRock And Standard Chartered Launch Joint Framework To Establish New Utility For Tokenized RWAs

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In Brief OKX, BlackRock, and Standard Chartered launch a collateral framework integrating BUIDL tokenized treasuries, enabling regulated custody, yield-bearing collateral use, and unified trading across institutional crypto markets.

OKX, a global fintech company and crypto trading platform, has announced the introduction of a joint framework developed with BlackRock and Standard Chartered to integrate BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenized short-term treasury fund into collateral workflows. The arrangement marks the first instance in which a globally systemically important bank (G-SIB) has served as custodian in such a structure. The framework is designed to allow OKX clients to hold collateral in regulated, off-exchange custody while continuing to trade on a unified platform environment.

Under the structure, OKX VIP and institutional clients are able to post BUIDL as collateral held in off-exchange custody at Standard Chartered, while maintaining trading activity on OKX’s Middle East platform without the need to transfer assets between venues. BUIDL can also be deposited and traded on-exchange and used as yield-bearing collateral for margin trading purposes.

The framework connects BlackRock’s BUIDL, tokenized by Securitize (which has announced a proposed business combination with Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc., Standard Chartered’s regulated custody services as a G-SIB, and OKX’s institutional execution and margin infrastructure. The structure is positioned as a unified model in which custody and trading functions operate within a coordinated system, representing an additional step toward integrating tokenization into broader financial market infrastructure.

“Partnering with a G-SIB was a deliberate choice rooted in how institutions actually operate. Risk-conscious clients expect to custody their trading collateral with a globally systemically important bank, and we built this framework to reflect that standard. The G-SIB involvement directly addresses counterparty risk by providing third-party validation at the custody level, going beyond internal exchange risk controls. Combined with the bankruptcy-remote structure and yield-bearing nature of BUIDL as collateral, this delivers both capital efficiency and best-in-class risk mitigation,” said Rifad Mahasneh, CEO, OKX MENA and CIS to MPost.

“We believe that this will become a non-negotiable standard for any serious, regulated and global digital asset exchange. This is where the market is heading. Institutions want access to yield-bearing, balance-sheet-remote collateral, and greater traditional bank participation will be a meaningful accelerant for tokenized RWA adoption, moving tokenization from concept into daily institutional use. OKX has always embraced the concept of self-custody and, especially within the institutional context, it is as important as ever,” he added.

The arrangement is also described as providing several functional outcomes, including the ability for collateral to remain productive while in use, with BUIDL enabling yield generation during margin deployment. It further expands the use of real-world assets as collateral across the platform, positioning BUIDL as a system-wide collateral instrument. In addition, client assets are held in segregated custody at Standard Chartered, separated from exchange assets, while still allowing trading activity on OKX without custody transfers, a structure intended to enhance protection against exchange default risk.

BlackRock, Standard Chartered, And OKX Highlight Tokenized RWA Integration As Bridge Between TradFi And Digital Markets

The collaboration, involving a major asset manager, a global systemically important bank, and a digital asset exchange, is presented as an example of convergence between traditional financial infrastructure and digital markets. It is intended to support broader adoption of real-world asset tokenization within global financial systems.

“BUIDL was designed to bring the benefits of tokenization to short term treasury exposure, allowing qualified investors to earn US dollar yields on blockchain rails,” said Samara Cohen, Global Head of Market Development at BlackRock in a written statement. “The framework with OKX and Standard Chartered allows qualified investors to unlock new opportunities in how they deploy collateral,” she added.

“This collaboration highlights the potential of tokenizing real-world assets (RWA) at scale. By enabling institutions to deploy BUIDL as on-chain collateral on OKX’s global platform, we improve capital efficiency while demonstrating how traditional financial instruments can operate seamlessly in digital markets,” said Haider Rafique, Global Managing Partner at OKX in a written statement. “Tokenization is about making existing markets faster, more transparent, and more accessible,” he added.

“Our role as custodian in this initiative reflects our commitment to delivering trusted and innovative solutions for clients as the financial ecosystem evolves,” said Margaret Harwood-Jones, Global Head of Financing and Securities Services at Standard Chartered in a written statement. “By providing secure custody of BUIDL for this collateral use case, we are helping to ensure clients can access digital asset opportunities with the high standards of protection and compliance. This framework demonstrates how traditional financial institutions and digital market infrastructure can work together to bring tokenized assets safely and efficiently to global investors,” she added.

The launch follows institutional testing and integration efforts. BlackRock’s BUIDL is issued on a public blockchain and invests in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, with yield distributed on-chain. Its incorporation into OKX’s collateral system is presented as evidence that tokenized real-world assets can function within established institutional workflows for trading, margining, and liquidity management.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

