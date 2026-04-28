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Business News Report Technology
April 28, 2026

Startale Group Selects Privacy Boost As Official Privacy Partner For Startale App

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 28, 2026 at 9:25 am Updated: April 28, 2026 at 9:25 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 28, 2026 at 9:25 am

In Brief

Startale partners with Sunnyside Labs to integrate Privacy Boost on Soneium, enabling self-custodial private transactions with ZK and TEE tech, enhancing privacy for consumer crypto applications.

Startale Group Selects Privacy Boost As Official Privacy Partner For Startale App

Startale Group announced a partnership with Sunnyside Labs, designating Privacy Boost as the official privacy solution for the Startale App. Under the agreement, Privacy Boost will be deployed natively on Soneium and integrated directly into the application, introducing self-custodial, on-chain privacy functionality within a consumer-oriented crypto platform.

The integration represents a development milestone for the Startale App, which is positioned as a primary consumer gateway to Soneium, a blockchain developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs. It also marks the first time Privacy Boost has been incorporated into a consumer-facing product.

The Startale App is intended to simplify access to the on-chain economy for a broader user base, offering capabilities such as digital asset management, payments, Mini Apps, and ecosystem-based rewards. As adoption expands, the collaboration addresses a key characteristic of blockchain systems, where transaction details including balances, transfer amounts, and counterparties are typically visible by default.

Integrating ZK And TEE Architecture For Scalable, Self-Custodial Private Transactions On Soneium

Privacy Boost introduces a hybrid system architecture that combines zero-knowledge proofs with trusted execution environments. This framework enables private transactions while maintaining performance metrics such as sub-500 millisecond proof generation and throughput exceeding 1,800 transactions per second. The system is designed to preserve user self-custody while allowing for selective auditability where compliance requirements apply.

“Not every transaction needs to be private, but every user should have the choice,” said Sota Watanabe, CEO of Startale Group in a written statement. “With Privacy Boost integrated into the Startale App, privacy becomes something users can enable when it matters. It puts control in their hands to decide when and how they protect their onchain activity. That is what a true SuperApp should deliver,” he added.

As part of the implementation, Privacy Boost will deploy its full protocol stack on Soneium, including associated smart contracts and trusted execution environment infrastructure. This will enable private transaction functionality as a native feature for developers building within the ecosystem.

Within the Startale App, the integration will be delivered through a software development kit, enabling features such as asset shielding into private pools, private transfers that obscure balances and counterparties, and privacy-oriented payment flows intended to support future crypto card functionality.

“Startale is serious about bringing privacy to consumer crypto, from everyday payments and card spending to mini apps,” said Taem Park, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunnyside Labs in a written statement. “These are exactly the use cases Privacy Boost was built for, high-performance privacy at consumer scale, with an SDK designed for native application and mini app integration alike,” he added. 

The integration is structured to expand in parallel with the Startale App’s development, including planned extensions into additional payment features, Mini Apps, and broader ecosystem integrations, reflecting an approach aimed at embedding privacy across a wide range of user interactions.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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