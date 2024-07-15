Orderly Network Launches X Crypto Trading Championship With $175K USDC Prize Pool To Reward Traders

In Brief Orderly Network launched X Crypto Trading Championship featuring a total prize pool of $175,000 USDC for professional traders.

Omnichain liquidity layer Orderly Network announced the launch of the X Crypto Trading Championship, a cryptocurrency trading tournament featuring a total prize pool of $175,000 USDC. The initiative aims to incentivize and attract top traders globally through competitive trading events, reigniting enthusiasm within the community for trading activities.

The competition has commenced and is scheduled to run for four weeks, divided into four ranking stages, each lasting one week. Participants’ trading performance will be evaluated in USDC, considering the profit and loss (PNL) across all Orderly Network trading pairs. Rankings will be updated, and rewards will be distributed in accordance with the accumulated points throughout the entire competition.

Participation in the X Crypto Trading Championship is restricted to invited master traders verified by Orderly Network, ensuring a competitive field of skilled participants. Additionally, each Master Trader will receive $10,000 USDC pre-funded to their authorized wallet address prior to the competition’s commencement, enabling them to engage in trading throughout all ranking sessions.

Orderly Network Introduces ‘The Road to the Order’ To Reward Active Traders With Merits

In conjunction with the launch of the competition, Orderly Network has introduced “The Road to the Order” campaign. This initiative rewards active traders with “Merits”, which enhance their eligibility for an upcoming airdrop event associated with the network’s Token Generation Event (TGE). The campaign has attracted participation from more than 69,000 weekly active traders, who accumulate “Merits” through their trading activities on the platform.

“Merits” represents a points program introduced by Orderly Network in March, allowing individuals to accumulate points that will later be exchanged for its tokens upon the release.

Orderly Network merges an orderbook-based trading infrastructure with a strong liquidity layer that supports spot and perpetual futures orderbooks. Unlike conventional platforms, it operates as a foundational component within the ecosystem, offering critical services to projects integrated with it.

Recently, Orderly Network announced its launch on the Ethereum mainnet, allowing users to conduct direct trading operations at the base layer. Furthermore, the decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum mainnet now supports perpetual contract transactions facilitated by Orderly Network.

