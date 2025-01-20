Orderly Network Deploys On Sonic’s EVM To Provide Omnichain Liquidity

In Brief Orderly Network has announced the deployment of its chain-agnostic infrastructure on Sonic, enabling its developers and users to access enhanced liquidity across multiple chains.

Web3 liquidity layer Orderly Network announced the deployment of its chain-agnostic infrastructure on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Layer 1 network Sonic. This integration will introduce Orderly’s omnichain orderbook to Sonic, allowing both developers and users of this new Layer 1 blockchain to access improved liquidity across multiple chains.

“While Orderly’s omnichain liquidity layer has already been integrated into established networks such as Ethereum and Solana, it’s particularly beneficial on chains such as Sonic, where it effectively bootstraps economic activity while reassuring users that there’ll be liquidity in place for them to conduct the sort of swaps with the size they’re accustomed to,” said Arjun Arora, COO of Orderly, to MPost. “This results in greater capital efficiency and ensures that users aren’t ‘penalized’ for being early on networks whose native liquidity is still being built up,” he added.

Sonic launched its mainnet in December 2024, offering 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) and sub-second finality. Since then, its ecosystem has been steadily expanding, with new partners and users joining. Orderly’s decision to deploy its high-performance liquidity layer on Sonic will enhance the trading experience for users while providing developers with the infrastructure needed to build robust decentralized exchanges (DEXes) and perpetual protocols.

Orderly Network’s technology has already been integrated into several omnichain ecosystems, including multiple EVM networks and Solana. Its integration with Sonic’s EVM will bring deep liquidity to the network, sourced from its cross-chain orderbook. This will enable Sonic projects to create trading solutions without being limited by the liquidity available on the native network.

Sonic To Airdrop 200M S Tokens To Loyal Users

In order to encourage adoption of its new Layer 1 EVM, Sonic has announced an airdrop of approximately 200 million S tokens to users. This initiative has further sparked interest in Sonic’s high-throughput network. With Orderly Network’s integration, Sonic users—ranging from DEX traders to airdrop participants—will benefit from improved trading opportunities and the ability to swap assets without encountering slippage.

Sonic’s Layer 1 EVM blockchain includes advanced features like the Sonic Gateway and provides developers with incentives such as Fee Monetization, which allows them to receive up to 90% of the fees generated by their applications. Together with Orderly’s liquidity layer, these features will empower developers to create advanced trading applications that push the limits of what is possible on-chain.

