Orderly Network Integrates With Solana, Creating First Omnichain Protocol

In Brief Orderly Network has integrated with Solana to create the first omnichain protocol, allowing users to trade native token assets directly.

Provider of cloud-based liquidity infrastructure, Orderly Network announced its integration with the Solana blockchain to create the first omnichain protocol. This integration will combine the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Solana ecosystems, which together account for over half a trillion dollars in market capitalization. This development enables users to trade native token assets directly without the need for bridging, wrapping, or additional steps.

Orderly Network’s launch on Solana fills a gap in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, marking the first time EVM and non-EVM orders are combined into a single orderbook. This innovation allows Solana users to tap into omnichain liquidity, enabling them to trade memecoin perpetual contracts with the entire EVM community across more than 30 Orderly-powered decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

The introduction of Orderly Network on Solana marks a key milestone for omnichain DeFi. By integrating Solana with major EVM networks such as Arbitrum, Ethereum, and Polygon, it provides traders, developers, and projects with unmatched access to deep liquidity across over 70 markets. This integration empowers Solana users to deposit assets and trade against participants across all supported chains, enhancing trading opportunities and expanding Solana’s market presence.

Additionally the platform introduced its omnichain orderbook for perpetual contracts on Solana mainnet, expanding its capabilities to support cross-chain trading.

“For the first time, via Orderly, Solana users can connect seamlessly to trade memecoin perpetuals directly with EVM-focused participants across more than 30 integrated DEXes,” said Ran Yi, Co-Founder of Orderly Network, in a written statement. “All without the need for unnecessary complications like bridging or wrapping. This is how we unlock deep liquidity across all chains while raising the bar for user experience and trading efficiency at speed. This is what we mean when we say we want anyone to be able to trade anything, anywhere,” he added.

Orderly Network’s Token ORDER Listed On Bithumb KRW Market, Witnessing Trading Boom

Along with its integration with Solana, Orderly Network’s token, ORDER was listed on the KRW market of the South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb. Trading for ORDER has already begun at an initial price of 239 Won. The trading is supported on the Ethereum network, with deposits from other networks not being accepted.

Shortly after the listing announcement, the price of ORDER surged by 90% to 0.3082, and it is currently trading at $0.2839. The token’s 24-hour trading volume also experienced a notable increase, rising by 409.3% to exceed $107.71 million. The project’s growing popularity is reflected in its market capitalization, which has risen to $59.82 million after a 67.5% increase, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Orderly Network, a cloud-based liquidity infrastructure provider, is transforming the DeFi space by enabling cross-chain trading through a unified, shared orderbook on its Orderly Chain. This infrastructure offers a more efficient liquidity model that improves trading performance, narrows spreads, and grants access to numerous markets via a single platform for developers, traders, and exchanges.

ORDER token is central to its ecosystem and is designed to decentralize the protocol, drive network growth, incentivize user participation, and maintain the platform’s economic stability. The ORDER token’s utilities are deeply embedded within the platform to create a self-reinforcing growth cycle, encouraging platform adoption and aligning the interests of all stakeholders. These utilities include governance rights, earning VALOR, boosting trading rewards, and enhancing market-making rewards. The total supply of ORDER is capped at 1 billion tokens.

