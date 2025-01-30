en en
News Report Technology
January 30, 2025

Orbit Streamlines Crypto Payments With Solana Pay Integration And AI Agents

Alisa Davidson
Published: January 30, 2025 at 6:43 am Updated: January 30, 2025 at 6:43 am
Edited and fact-checked: January 30, 2025 at 6:43 am

In Brief

Orbit has integrated Solana Pay to streamline the payment process, eliminating the need for manual swaps or bridging, and reducing confusion for everyday users.

Orbit Streamlines Crypto Payments With Solana Pay Integration And AI Agents

AI-driven decentralized finance (DeFi) abstraction layer, Orbit announced the integration of Solana Pay, simplifying cryptocurrency payments. By combining AI agents with payments framework Solana Pay, the platform streamlines the payment process, eliminating the need for manual swaps or bridging, and minimizing confusion for everyday users.

Solana Pay is a specification for encoding Solana transaction requests within URLs, allowing for consistent transaction requests across various Solana applications and wallets. It also supports partial signing of transactions, enabling the creation of transactions that require multiple signatures before being finalized and submitted to the network. This approach enhances flexibility and security in the transaction process.

In order to start, no setup is required—users can simply pay as they would with a credit card. AI handles the swaps and bridges automatically, ensuring a seamless experience. Furthermore, the solution allows payments from any blockchain, pooling and converting funds instantly.

This integration is designed for shoppers, allowing them to pay with cryptocurrency instantly at checkout, for friends and family to send money effortlessly without setup, and for businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments easily, without any technical complexity—just by scanning and paying.

Orbit: Optimizing Cross-Chain Interactions And Enhancing Crypto Experience With AI

Orbit is a versatile ecosystem designed to optimize cross-chain interactions and enhance the cryptocurrency experience for users. It acts as an abstraction layer for Web3 applications while managing AI agent funds. With integration across more than 100 blockchains and over 200 DeFi protocols, it facilitates seamless interoperability between networks, ensuring efficient and automated operations.

Within the Orbit ecosystem, AI agents can instantly compensate other agents for completed tasks, hire specialized agents for specific functions, and oversee payments, smart contracts, and cross-chain transactions autonomously—eliminating the need for manual intervention. This automation enhances speed and efficiency in digital transactions.

Recently, Orbit introduced a new AI-powered trading agent capable of tracking evolving cryptocurrency market narratives. By leveraging insights from AIXBT, an AI-driven market intelligence platform, this tool enables users to initiate trades based on real-time trends, offering a more data-driven approach to cryptocurrency trading.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
