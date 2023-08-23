Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC

Published: Aug 23, 2023 at 11:09 am Updated: Aug 23, 2023 at 11:30 am
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Solana Pay has integrated its plug-in with Shopify to accept USDC payments.

Solana claims that key projects on the blockchain such as MonkeDAO, Mad Lads NFT, and Helius Labs have integrated Solana Pay with their Shopify-powered storefronts since day one.


Solana Pay today announced that it is now available as an app integration on e-commerce platform, Shopify. The integration will allow merchants to accept payments in USDC and offer on-chain loyalty programs.

Operating on the Solana blockchain, the plug-in offers a free to use payment framework, asserting its capability to execute instant transactions with minimal fees. The blockchain platform maintains its ability to process up to 60,000 transactions per second while maintaining carbon neutrality.

Solana Pay’s direct merchant-to-consumer payment system aims to eliminate intermediaries, enabling businesses to bypass excessive transaction costs and preserve more of their earnings.

Beyond its transactional benefits, Solana Pay emphasizes sustainability. The Solana blockchain is known for its energy-efficient nature. According to Solana’s April 2023 energy use report, a single transaction on the blockchain consumes the energy equivalent of just two Google searches, aligning with the growing demand for eco-conscious blockchain practices.

An Easy to Integrate SDK For Payments

Solana Pay can integrate into existing business structures. The platform asserts that developers can readily establish its Software Development Kit (SDK) within minutes.

For merchants looking to incorporate Solana Pay on Shopify, the process is straightforward. They can visit the Shopify Solana Pay App Installation Link on the Shopify App Store, click the “Add app” button, and configure their Solana Pay portal.

Customers’ checkout process is simple. They can choose Solana Pay as their payment method, link their crypto wallet, and verify the transaction.

Solana announced that prominent blockchain projects like MonkeDAO, Mad Lads NFT, and Helius Labs have integrated Solana Pay into their Shopify-powered storefronts right from the beginning.

Introduced by the Solana Foundation in February 2022, Solana Pay envisions a future where digital currencies gain widespread acceptance and flow effortlessly through the internet without intermediaries imposing transaction fees.

“It’s important to note that this is bigger than enabling consumers to “pay with crypto.” Rather, this is about a vision where all currencies – including U.S. dollars – are on-chain and used for a wide range of transactions,” Solana Foundation wrote in a blog post

The integration of Solana Pay into Shopify is another demonstration of the practical use of blockchain technology in the e-commerce arena. 

Shopify has been an early adopter of Web3 technologies. Last year, the platform launched a token-gated commerce solution, allowing merchants to give NFT holders exclusive access to merch, experiences, and more.

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Cindy Tan

Cindy is a journalist at Metaverse Post, covering topics related to web3, NFT, metaverse and AI, with a focus on interviews with Web3 industry players. She has spoken to over 30 C-level execs and counting, bringing their valuable insights to readers. Originally from Singapore, Cindy is now based in Tbilisi, Georgia. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communications & Media Studies from the University of South Australia and has a decade of experience in journalism and writing.Get in touch with her via [email protected] with press pitches, announcements and interview opportunities.

