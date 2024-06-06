News Report Technology
June 06, 2024

OpenAI Unveils Research Infrastructure Architecture For Secure Training Of Advanced AI Models

by
Published: June 06, 2024 at 7:22 am Updated: June 06, 2024 at 7:22 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 06, 2024 at 7:22 am

In Brief

OpenAI introduced its research infrastructure architecture designed to facilitate the secure training of advanced AI models.

Artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI introduced its research infrastructure architecture designed to facilitate the secure training of advanced AI models.

OpenAI manages the largest AI training supercomputer, with a focus on pushing the boundaries of AI research while prioritizing security. The primary objective of these infrastructures is to safeguard sensitive assets like model weights and algorithms.

To fulfill this mission, its architecture incorporates various essential security elements. These include an identity foundation utilizing Azure Entra ID for authentication and authorization management, ensuring risk verification, and abnormal login detection during session creation. Meanwhile, the Kubernetes Architecture is used to manage infrastructure workloads and safeguard the research environment through RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) and Admission Controller policies. 

The focus on sensitive data storage entails protecting credentials and other sensitive information with key management services, granting access only to authorized workloads and users. Furthermore, the Identity and Access Management (IAM) for researchers and developers follows a “least privilege” access strategy, managing internal authorization through the AccessManager service and employing a multi-party approval mechanism to control access to sensitive resources. Finally, access to Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) pipelines is strictly controlled to maintain the consistency and security of infrastructure code configuration.

The company has also implemented various layers of security controls to mitigate the risk of model weight theft, employing both internal and external research and development teams to rigorously test security measures. Additionally, OpenAI is actively investigating security and compliance standards tailored specifically to AI systems, aiming to address the unique challenges associated with safeguarding AI technology.

OpenAI Establishes Safety And Security Committee To Oversee AI Development

OpenAI remains continuously committed to bolstering security measures that are in alignment with its mission.

Recently, OpenAI revealed the establishment of its Safety and Security Committee through its Board of Directors. This committee is tasked with supervising and steering the trajectory of AI development, specifically focusing on safety and security measures. Its responsibilities include evaluating and refining OpenAI’s protocols and protective measures, as well as formulating additional recommendations to uphold safety and security protocols.

Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
