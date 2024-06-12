OpenAI Clarifies OCI Collaboration Announcement, Highlights Strong Strategic Cloud Partnership With Microsoft

In Brief OpenAI shared a post on X, addressing concerns following the announcement of its collaboration with the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI shared a post on social media platform X, addressing concerns following the announcement of its collaboration with the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

In the publication, OpenAI emphasized that its strategic cloud partnership with technology company Microsoft remains intact. The recent collaboration allows OpenAI to utilize Microsoft’s Azure AI platform on OCI infrastructure for inference and other requirements. Additionally, OpenAI highlighted that all pre-training of its advanced models continues to occur on supercomputers developed in collaboration with Microsoft.

OpenAI is an organization focused on research and deployment in the field of artificial general intelligence (AGI) and generative models. Its most notable product to date represents the innovative chatbot ChatGPT. Allegedly, the company is presently in the process of developing its newest version, ChatGPT-5.

OpenAI Chooses OCI To Extend Microsoft Azure AI Platform

The company revealed its latest partnership yesterday, announcing its intention to collaborate with OCI to expand its capacity. As part of the partnership, OpenAI plans to utilize OCI Supercluster for training and inference of next-generation AI models.

Larry Ellison, the Chairman and CTO of Oracle, remarked on the partnership, stating that the competition to develop the world’s premier large language model is underway, driving a limitless demand for Oracle’s Gen2 AI infrastructure. Esteemed organizations such as OpenAI are opting for OCI because it offers the world’s fastest and most cost-effective AI infrastructure.

Like OpenAI, OCI’s tools are utilized by numerous firms, encompassing Adept, Modal, MosaicML, Together AI, and xAI, among others.

At the beginning of this year, Microsoft and Oracle revealed the expansion of their partnership to tackle the growing global demand for Oracle Database@Azure. This collaboration brings Oracle Database services directly into Microsoft’s Azure cloud environment. Following the initial rollout in December 2023, Oracle Database@Azure is now accessible in 15 regions worldwide.

