OKX Launches Crypto Exchange And Web3 Wallet In The Netherlands, Offering €50 Bonus For All New Users

In Brief OKX launched its trading platform and wallet in the Netherlands, providing access to 150 cryptocurrencies and 60 crypto-Euro trading pairs.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX unveiled the launch of its trading platform and OKX wallet in the Netherlands.

The centralized exchange (CEX) is set to offer Dutch users access to around 150 cryptocurrencies for trading, along with over 60 cryptocurrency to Euro trading pairs. Dutch residents will have access to spot trading, exchange, and earning services, with customer support provided. Additionally, the platform’s websites and applications are available in Dutch for user convenience.

Dutch residents interested in joining OKX are encouraged to install the OKX application and complete the verification procedure. To mark the launch, the exchange is providing a bonus of €50 Euro for all new users who register between today and July 3rd.

Furthermore, OKX has integrated with the local payment system iDEAL to offer Euro deposit and withdrawal services. Dutch customers of OKX can deposit Euros into their accounts at no cost. Moreover, OKX facilitates deposits and withdrawals via the European payment system Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) without any charges.

OKX Expands Operations In Australia, Withdraws Application For VASP License In Hong Kong

OKX ranks as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally in terms of monthly trading volume, trailing behind Binance, Coinbase, and Bybit. According to CoinMarketCap data, OKX recorded trading activity exceeding $2.6 billion within the past 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency platform has been broadening its international footprint, securing a virtual asset service provider license in Dubai and receiving an in-principle license in Singapore earlier this year. Regarding its CEX operations in the European Union, OKX possesses a cryptocurrency De Nederlandsche Bank’s service provider registration and has a virtual financial asset service provider license in Malta.

Recently, OKX launched its platform in Australia and opted to withdraw the application for a local Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license for its Hong Kong subsidiary, OKX HK, with intentions to discontinue operations in Hong Kong.

