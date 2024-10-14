OKX Ventures Invests In Solv Protocol To Accelerate Adoption Of Bitcoin Staking

In Brief OKX Ventures announced its investment in Solv Protocol to support the development of its Staking Abstraction Layer and the adoption of BTC staking.

Investment arm of the cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, OKX Ventures, announced its investment in Solv Protocol, a Bitcoin staking platform. This funding aims to support the development of Solv’s Staking Abstraction Layer (SAL) and facilitate the broader adoption of Bitcoin staking.

Solv is designed as a decentralized liquidity infrastructure protocol, targeting the potential of $1 trillion in Bitcoin assets with its liquidity consensus infrastructure. By tackling the fragmentation of BTC, providing yield opportunities, and offering compliant custody solutions, it aims to foster a gateway to Bitcoin finance (BTCFi) and enable traditional funds to enter the cryptocurrency space.

As the largest Bitcoin staking platform in the market, Solv Protocol has attracted over 21,000 BTC and gained the trust of more than 400,000 users since April 2024, with over 80% of these BTC deployed in yield-generating strategies.

The project has already introduced three Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs): Babylon (SolvBTC.BBN), CoreDAO (SolvBTC.CORE), and Ethena (SolvBTC.ENA). Each LST provides unique yield opportunities, including restaking yields, validator rewards, yields from the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, and delta-neutral trading strategies.

The SAL Framework now integrates these offerings, improving scalability and enabling cross-chain interactions. In the upcoming weeks and months, the project plans to introduce additional products within the SAL framework.

OKX Ventures: Supporting Blockchain Innovation While Investing in Long-Term Structural Value

OKX Ventures is dedicated to exploring blockchain projects worldwide, fostering innovation, and promoting the growth of the blockchain sector while investing in long-term structural value.

Over the recent months, the firm supported Nytro Lab, the developer of Castile, a next-generation AAA idle RPG, and roguelike set in a fantasy Cthulhu universe. Additionally, OKX Ventures invested in Space and Time, a verifiable compute layer designed for AI and blockchain. This solution integrates tamper-proof on-chain and off-chain data to provide enterprise use cases for smart contracts and large language models (LLMs). The rationale behind OKX Ventures’ investment is rooted in the increasing challenges in data analytics and the potential of Space and Time’s innovative solution.

