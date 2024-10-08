en en
News Report Technology
October 08, 2024

Solv Protocol Unveils Staking Abstraction Layer For Simplifying Cross-Chain Bitcoin Staking

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 08, 2024 at 10:01 am Updated: October 08, 2024 at 10:01 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 08, 2024 at 10:01 am

In Brief

Solv Protocol released Staking Abstraction Layer, co-developed with BNB Chain, Ceffu, and Chainlink, to simplify cross-chain Bitcoin staking.

Solv Protocol Unveils Staking Abstraction Layer For Simplifying Cross-Chain Bitcoin Staking

Unified Bitcoin liquidity layer Solv Protocol introduced the Staking Abstraction Layer (SAL), a framework developed in partnership with BNB Chain, Ceffu, and Chainlink. This initiative aims to simplify and standardize Bitcoin staking across multiple blockchains, facilitating broader adoption of Bitcoin staking in the market.

The SAL framework abstracts the complexities associated with Bitcoin staking, enabling BTC holders to easily access yield while ensuring liquidity and security. This advancement represents a major step in realizing Bitcoin’s potential within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

The collaboration with key partners aims to establish a strong, secure, and liquid Bitcoin staking ecosystem. In particular, BNB Chain will assist with user onboarding, Ceffu will provide a secure custody solution, and Chainlink will implement its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to ensure seamless and secure operations across different blockchains.

Currently, Solv Protocol offers three BTC staking products, including SolvBTC.BBN on Babylon for Bitcoin re-staking, SolvBTC.Core on Core DAO for enhancing network security, and SolvBTC.Ethena, which utilizes Ethena’s basis trading strategy. The SAL framework brings everything together, serving as a foundational component for Bitcoin staking, which allows BTC holders to stake across various networks while earning yield.

According to Solv Protocol, more than 20,000 BTC has been staked through its platform since April 2024, with 13,000 BTC originating from BNB Chain alone. This figure highlights the growing interest in Bitcoin staking as more integrations are introduced, signaling the untapped potential of this sector. With the SAL at its foundation, Solv Protocol is at the forefront of the BTCFi movement, enabling Bitcoin to secure Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains and engage in DeFi.

Solv Protocol Brings Liquid Staking To Base, Expanding Bitcoin’s Role In Onchain Economy

Solv Protocol functions as a decentralized liquidity infrastructure designed for ERC-3525 Semi-Fungible Tokens (SFTs). Its primary goal is to connect on-chain entities with individual and institutional investors through a liquidity network. The protocol provides various solutions, including delta-neutral strategies, opportunities for yield enhancement, and structured financial products.

Recently, Solv Protocol announced the introduction of Bitcoin staking for cbBTC holders on Base. This initiative aims to facilitate secure, low-cost, and developer-friendly on-chain development. With the launch of cbBTC, a wrapped Bitcoin asset created by Base, users can mint cbBTC tokens into SolvBTC, which can then be further converted into SolvBTC.BBN.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

