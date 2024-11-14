OKX To List Act I: The AI Prophecy’s ACT For Spot Trading And Launch Call Auction Today

In Brief OKX lists the ACT token on its spot trading market, with a call auction taking place from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM UTC today.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced the listing of ACT (Act I: The AI Prophecy) on its spot trading market.

ACT deposits are already open, and ACT/USDT spot trading will begin later today. Additionally, ACT’s call auction will take place from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM UTC on November 14th, with withdrawals available starting at 10:00 AM UTC on November 15th.

OKX’s call auctions allow users to submit buy and sell orders at preferred prices before a trading pair is officially launched. The system processes these orders based on call auction rules, determining an indicative opening price based on user submissions.

ACT is a project focused on exploring emergent behaviors from interactions between multiple AI agents and humans. The total token supply is 1 billion ACT.

ACT, which stands for AI Community Token, represents a story of resilience, unity, and growth, bridging the crypto and AI communities. The project was founded with the goal of creating a decentralized community dedicated to advancing AI research, education, and collaboration. Through ACT, enthusiasts, developers, innovators, and community members are coming together to promote AI literacy, make AI more accessible, and empower people to understand and engage with this transformative technology.

OKX: Fourth-Largest Crypto Exchange By Monthly Trading Volume

OKX offers a variety of trading options, including spot trading, simple options, and more complex derivatives such as margin trading, futures, perpetual swaps, and options. The platform also provides a range of financial products, including trading bots, block trading, cryptocurrency loans, its launchpad (Jumpstart), and OKX Earn, which features savings, stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities, staking, and ETH 2.0.

Currently, OKX is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by monthly trading volume, following Binance, Coinbase, and Bybit. According to CoinMarketCap, OKX has facilitated over $11 billion in trading volume in the past 24 hours.

Recently, OKX listed PayPal USD (PYUSD), a stablecoin fully backed by US dollar deposits, US Treasuries, and other cash equivalents, on its spot trading market.

