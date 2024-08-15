OKX Adds ARKM, PIXEL, And BOME To Spot Trading And Launches Call Auctions

In Brief OKX added the tokens from three new projects to its spot trading market, including ARKM, PIXEL, and BOME and launched call auctions.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced the addition of tokens from three new projects to its spot trading market, including Arkham (ARKM), a blockchain analysis platform, Pixels (PIXEL), a Web3 game, and BOOK OF MEME (BOME), a memecoin.

Token deposits for ARKM, PIXEL, and BOME are already available, with withdrawals scheduled to commence at 10:00 am UTC on August 16th. Additionally, the call auctions for ARKM and PIXEL are currently underway, while the auction for BOME will start at 9:00 am today. OKX’s call auction allows users to place buy and sell orders at their preferred prices before a new trading pair launches. Additionally, trading pairs ARKM-USDT and PIXEL-USDT are now live, with BOME-USDT spot trading set to start at 10:00 am UTC later today.

Arkham, Pixels, And The Book of Meme: New Blockchain Projects Offer Diverse Applications And Tokens

Arkham is an analysis platform that employs AI to facilitate the analysis and deanonymization of blockchain and on-chain data. Utilizing a proprietary AI engine, it integrates data from sources including public records, social media, web scraping, as well as user submissions. It supports a variety of applications encompassing following the movement of stolen assets, detecting fraudsters, validating counterparties, auditing transactions, as well as investigating hacks. Its native cryptocurrency is ARKM, with an initial total supply of 1 billion tokens.

Pixels represents a play-to-earn game on Ronin, where individuals are enabled to develop their land pixel by pixel. It features an open-world environment focused on farming, exploration, and creation. PIXEL is the native utility and governance token within the project’s ecosystem, functioning as an in-game currency for designing and joining guilds, minting pets, and accessing exclusive benefits. The total token supply is capped at 5 billion.

The Book of Meme (BOME) is a project rolled out on Solana that merges blockchain technology with internet culture by enabling the minting and trading of memes as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Its goal is to financially support creators and document the history of meme culture in a decentralized way, blending entertainment with technology. The total supply of BOME is 68,999,659,569 tokens.

