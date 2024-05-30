OKX Jumpstart Unveils Ultiverse For ULTI Token Mining From June 3, Enabling Users To Stake BTC And ETH

by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O

In Brief OKX Jumpstart plans to launch Ultiverse’s token, ULTI, and commence token mining at 6:00 am UTC on June 3rd.

Platform focused on token launches and fundraising OKX Jumpstart announced its plan to launch Ultiverse‘s token, ULTI. The token mining will begin at 6:00 am UTC on June 3rd and will continue until 6:00 am UTC on June 6th. BTC and ETH holders will have the option to stake their funds to mine ULTI tokens.

Each participant is enabled to stake a maximum of 0.3 Bitcoin and 3.5 ETH. Both the BTC and ETH staking pools have a total of 150 million tokens available for mining, with no minimum staking limit per person. Users have the flexibility to stake and unstake their funds at any time. Trading for the mined tokens will commence on June 6th.

To participate in staking, individuals are encouraged to transfer BTC and ETH to their funding account prior to mining. Once it starts, users should log in to the OKX application and navigate to Jumpstart in the Grow section to stake the funds. To unstake, users simply need to click the “unstake” button, which will automatically return their BTC or ETH to their funding account.

What Is Ultiverse?

It is developing a gaming world that integrates AI with blockchain. This enables the creation of on-chain games, the usage of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the building of decentralized applications (dApps), and the establishment of a media matrix, all of which constitute the core of Ultiverse.

Additionally, it supports an infrastructure for content creation powered by AI and strategic partnerships, promoting the adoption of Web3 technologies. In February, the platform raised $4 million in funding through a private token sale round. This round was led by IDG Capital, Animoca Brands, and Polygon Ventures, along with other investors.

ULTI is a functional multi-utility token designed to serve as the medium of exchange among participants in Ultiverse in a decentralized manner. The total supply of ULTI tokens is 10 billion. Ultiverse plans to allocate 46% of this supply to the community and ecosystem, 20% to investors, and 17% to core contributors. Additionally, 9% will be equally divided among liquidity, advisory, and Jumpstart initiatives, while 8% will be allocated for airdrops.

