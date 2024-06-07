Markets News Report Technology
June 07, 2024

OKX Introduces OKX ‘Simple Earn Fixed’ Lending Feature For All Users

by
Published: June 07, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 07, 2024 at 5:55 am

In Brief

Crypto exchange OKX revealed the availability of its Simple Earn Fixed product to all users, offering support for USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX revealed the availability of its OKX Simple Earn Fixed product to all users, offering support for a range of cryptocurrencies, encompassing USDT, USDC, BTC, as well as ETH.

Simple Earn Fixed represents a lending product that enables individuals to receive income at a fixed period and rate. Upon successful matching of a user’s lending order with borrowing demand from other users, interest is accrued hourly, with the total interest paid when the order period is finalized.

To initiate a Simple Earn Fixed order, users are encouraged to utilize the OKX application and locate the Simple Earn feature within the Grow section. Within this feature, they should proceed with identifying the Simple Earn product with a fixed term, input a lending amount, and choose their desired lending APR. Upon successful matching, the created order will be locked for the predetermined fixed term.

This feature grants individuals an option to have consistent returns over a specified period, aiding in effective financial planning. Moreover, users can benefit from earnings without the necessity for ongoing monitoring or active management. Additionally, it offers investment protection, which is particularly valuable in the volatile cryptocurrency market.

OKX Expands Presence In The Netherlands, While OKX Web3 Wallet Launches ‘OKX Web3 Blast Super Season’

OKX offers various trading options, including spot and simple options, as well as derivatives like margin trading, futures, perpetual swaps, and options. Furthermore, it provides a diverse range of products, including trading bots, block trading, cryptocurrency loans, Jumpstart–its launchpad, and OKX Earn, featuring savings, stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, ETH 2.0.

The exchange holds the position of the fourth-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally by monthly trading volume, trailing behind Binance, Coinbase, and Bybit. According to data from CoinMarketCap, OKX has recorded trading activity exceeding $2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Recently, OKX has introduced its trading platform and OKX Web3 Wallet in the Netherlands. Furthermore, OKX Wallet has collaborated with the Blast ecosystem to roll out the “OKX Web3 Blast Super Season” activities series, which aims to motivate users to explore Blast decentralized applications (dApps) and earn rewards.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

