December 20, 2023

Oasys Partners with Datachain and TOKI With Inter-Blockchain Communication at Cutting-Edge

by Victor Dey
Tokyo, Japan, December 21st, 2023, Chainwire

Leading gaming-focused blockchain Oasys has partnered with Datachain and TOKI, to enhance the interoperability of web3 games built on Oasys. The collaboration is the latest in a series of high-profile partnerships for Oasys, as it expands its ecosystem and progresses through its roadmap. That roadmap includes the recently announced “Dragon Update,” which will see the blockchain spotlight three pillars – interoperability, ecosystem and killer content. The partnership with Datachain and TOKI reflects part one of that trident.

Renowned for its innovative blockchain research and development, Datachain brings its globally recognized IBC technology to the partnership. Having received multiple grants from the Interchain Foundation, Datachain’s expertise in IBC is unparalleled. TOKI, a pioneer in developing cross-chain bridges using IBC technology, will also help Oasys maximize the gold-standard interoperability protocol to improve the UX of games.

“At Oasys, we passionately believe that the future of blockchain gaming hinges on providing unique experiences that are only possible through blockchain technology,” said Daiki Moriyama, Director of Oasys. 

“One of the key elements to achieving this will be the interoperability of games – for example: giving players the ability to make single-click, cross-chain transactions across multiple networks. By collaborating with Datachain and TOKI and integrating IBC, the go-to standard for web3 interoperability, we will deliver for gamers globally.”

As well as benefiting from enhanced interoperability, Oasys cites the permissionless nature of IBC and its ability to securely enable cross-chain transactions with built-in response features.

Despite challenging conditions in the wider cryptocurrency market over the last 18 months, this partnership underscores the familiar trend of web3 players joining forces and pushing forward for users. Oasys’ integration of the inter-blockchain messaging protocol will enable NFTs on one blockchain in Oasys to be settled on another, reducing friction for gamers and creating a seamless playing experience.

The partnership also gives rise to the possibility that applications on Oasys could eventually use stablecoins on various blockchains issued via Progmat Coin with a single click. Digital asset infrastructure provider Progmat is already a partner of both Datachain and TOKI.

As the gaming-specified blockchain, Oasys has gained support from several major gaming companies, including SEGA, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Ubisoft and so on, all of which play a crucial role as validators for the network. 

About Oasys

Oasys is a game-optimized blockchain that offers a highly scalable Layer 1 hub and specialized Layer 2 using Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling solution. The ecosystem provides game developers with a secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure for creating more efficient, secure, and interoperable games. Among Oasys’ validators are leaders in gaming and Web3, such as SEGA, Ubisoft, and Yield Guild Games, who act as initial validators in our Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based blockchain. Oasys’ expert blockchain team, combined with the biggest names in gaming, is revolutionizing the gaming industry. Oasys solves the challenges that game developers face when building blockchain-based games by focusing on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop games. The company’s trifecta approach includes a fast network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers, and a blockchain that provides the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees. This approach prepares participants to enter the Oasys and play. 

