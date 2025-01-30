en en
News Report Technology
January 30, 2025

Noon Launches Real-Time Transparent Reserve Verification System Powered By Accountable

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 30, 2025 at 3:15 am Updated: January 30, 2025 at 3:15 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 30, 2025 at 3:15 am

In Brief

Noon has announced that it now offers real-time Proof of Solvency, with reserves publicly reported in real time and verifiable by anyone at any time.

Noon Unveils Real-Time Transparent Reserve Verification System For Enhanced Transparency

Organization behind the yield-generating stablecoin, Noon, announced that it now provides real-time Proof of Solvency.

In a space that values transparency, many protocols still operate without clear verification. Users often place trust in systems that appear credible but lack actual proof of their claims. Noon addresses this gap by eliminating the reliance on self-reported, unverifiable data, periodic audits, and blind trust. Instead, it offers reserves that are publicly reported in real-time and can be verified by anyone at any time.

In order to enable this, Noon has partnered with Accountable, a data verification platform that leverages advanced cryptography, including zero-knowledge proofs and secure enclaves. This partnership ensures direct data ingestion from custodians and exchanges, providing tamper-proof and secure reserve reporting.

The reports cover both decentralized finance (DeFi) and centralized finance (CeFi), with proofs of trust sourced directly from venues and smart contracts rather than relying on self-reported data. The data retrieval process is reinforced with integrity and source identity proofs, allowing for a trusted aggregation of assets and liabilities, which is displayed on the dashboard.

Noon cannot alter or view the data before it is made public. This initiative goes beyond simply proving solvency; it also aims to prove the integrity of the entire verification process, moving away from self-reported data to trusted, verifiable aggregation.

Noon Launches Public Beta

Noon aims to become the stablecoin with the highest through-cycle returns by strategically allocating capital across a range of delta-neutral strategies. Additionally, it seeks to establish the most reliable and sustainable tokenomics model to maximize the practical utility of its governance token.

Recently, Noon launched its Public Beta, offering real-time transparency, daily transaction limits, and the ability to deposit USDC/USDT, mint USN and sUSN. The platform also provides opportunities to increase rewards through partnerships and airdrops. Users can trade USN and sUSN on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like Uniswap V3 and SyncSwap on Ethereum and zkSync, with Sophon access coming soon.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
