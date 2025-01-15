Noon Prepares For Public Beta Launch, Introducing USN And sUSN Deployment Strategies

In Brief Noon has announced plans to launch its public beta phase on January 27th, allowing users to explore and test its USN and sUSN tokens.

Organization developing a yield-generating stablecoin, Noon, announced plans to launch the public beta phase on January 27th. This phase will allow users to test two types of tokens: USN and sUSN.

USN serves as the foundation of the Noon protocol. It is an unstaked stablecoin, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg to the US dollar. USN holders do not directly benefit from the raw protocol yield. Instead, these users are rewarded with NOON governance tokens. Authorized users are enabled to mint and redeem USN through the decentralized application (dApp) by exchanging USDT or USDC, with additional currencies expected to be supported in the future. Meanwhile, other users can buy and sell USN on decentralized exchanges, accessible via the application.

During the Public Beta phase, USN holders will earn multiple points, which will transition to governance token rewards after the beta ends. The NOON governance token is scheduled for launch in late Q2 2025 and will play a key role in the protocol’s ecosystem. A new tokenomics model has been developed for the NOON token, designed to provide users with a high-quality experience. This includes exclusive reward opportunities, details of which will be disclosed later.

Noon noted that by allocating up to 80% of the NOON token supply to users, the protocol aims to maintain strong user engagement over several years. This approach contrasts with other protocols that often experience drops in participation within months. At Noon, the commitment is focused on long-term sustainability.

What makes Noon different?

We have reserved 65-80% of $NOON for users. Unlike competitors that can burn out in Year 1, we maintain strong incentives for both USN and sUSN holders for years.



sUSN: The “Stable” Deployment Strategy

The sUSN token provides users with access to returns generated through Noon’s delta-neutral strategies. Users can stake their USN into a designated staking pool, receiving sUSN in return. Each sUSN represents a proportional share of the USN within the staking pool. As the protocol’s strategies generate returns, additional USN is minted directly into the pool, ensuring that the Noon system remains fully collateralized. With every minting event, the value of each sUSN increases, as it represents the same fractional ownership of a growing pool of USN.

The term “raw returns” refers to the fundamental returns generated from the deployment of collateral within the protocol’s strategies. Noon is designed to achieve some of the highest consistent raw returns across stablecoin projects, emphasizing long-term performance.

Noon’s deployment strategies serve varying financial goals and risk preferences. For users seeking dynamic rewards, USN offers enhanced governance token incentives, downside risk mitigation, and a framework built for sustainable, long-term engagement. For those prioritizing stability, sUSN provides access to reliable, cycle-resistant raw returns, further enhanced by the protocol’s tokenomics, ensuring consistent and competitive yields.

Currently, Noon’s private beta is live. As stated on the project’s website, the 7-day average annual percentage yield (APY) for sUSN stands at 11.40%. Additionally, the platform reports a total value locked (TVL) of $30.981 million, reflecting considerable early engagement with the protocol.

