Business News Report
February 23, 2024

Neon EVM Debuts iZUMi-Powered Vibrant Finance DEX, Boosting DeFi Innovation

Published: February 23, 2024 at 9:00 am Updated: February 23, 2024 at 7:52 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 23, 2024 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Vibrant Finance, a decentralized exchange supported by Izumi, made its debut on Neon EVM to expand beyond Ethereum-based DeFi ecosystem.

Vibrant Finance Launches on Neon EVM

In a move aimed at broadening its reach within the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, Vibrant Finance, a decentralized exchange (DEX) supported by Izumi, announced its launch on Neon EVM.

The deployment on Neon EVM represents an essential step for Vibrant Finance as it seeks to extend its operations beyond the Ethereum-based DeFi ecosystem. Leveraging the Discretized-Liquidity Automated Market Maker (DL-AMM) model, Vibrant Finance aims to address existing limitations observed within traditional DeFi exchanges.

Jimmy Yin, CEO of Vibrant Finance, expressed excitement about the deployment, highlighting the benefits and potential to connect Ethereum’s rich DeFi ecosystem with Solana’s robust liquidity and transactional efficiency.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Neon EVM, as they facilitate the integration of Solana with the EVM ecosystem, a direction we firmly believe in for the future. With our latest deployment on Neon EVM, we aim to make liquidity more efficient and foster cooperation between chains and ecosystems,” Jimmy added.

The DL-AMM model offers discrete liquidity for each price movement, enabling precise liquidity allocation at specific fixed prices. This evolution from the conventional price range-based distribution model enhances liquidity management and introduces additional trading methods such as limit orders, thereby bolstering the overall trading experience for users.

Neon EVM Integration Boosts Vibrant Finance’s DeFi Capabilities

Neon EVM, built on Solana, emerges as the preferred ecosystem for Vibrant Finance due to its parallel processing capabilities and seamless access to the Solana blockchain. This infrastructure enables Vibrant Finance to capitalize on Solana’s high-speed functionalities and low-cost transactions while maintaining compatibility with the Ethereum ecosystem.

By expanding into non-Ethereum-based DeFi ecosystems through its deployment on Neon EVM, Vibrant Finance aims to create a more interconnected and efficient DeFi landscape. This move offers users access to Ethereum’s robust DeFi framework and leverages Solana’s unmatched performance capabilities.

The addition of Vibrant Finance on Neon EVM promises users a superior trading experience and improved capital efficiency. As Neon EVM continues to evolve, Vibrant Finance’s presence is expected to contribute significantly to the ecosystem’s growth trajectory, further enhancing its capabilities and offerings.

Neon EVM is an Ethereum Virtual Machine on Solana that allows developers to scale Ethereum dApps using Solana as the settlement layer. It operates as a smart contract on Solana that accepts transaction requests via public PRC endpoints.

Kumar Gandharv
