en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
December 06, 2024

Nansen And Gravity Unite To Launch Data-Driven Dashboards For Web3 Ecosystem Growth

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 06, 2024 at 6:26 am Updated: December 06, 2024 at 6:26 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 06, 2024 at 6:26 am

In Brief

Nansen collaborates with Gravity to equip Web3 projects and investors with tools and insights essential for navigating the ecosystem, fostering community engagement, and driving growth.

Nansen And Gravity Unite To Launch Data-Driven Dashboards For Web3 Ecosystem Growth

On-chain analytics platform Nansen announced a partnership with Gravity, a Layer 1 blockchain developed by Galxe, to provide Web3 projects and investors with the tools and insights necessary to navigate the ecosystem, engage with their communities, and promote sustainable growth.

According to Alex Svanevik, CEO of Nansen, the partnership with Gravity is a major milestone, enabling the platform to provide valuable, real-time data insights to Web3 project teams and investors. He emphasized that the goal of the partnership is to empower the community with actionable insights that can drive innovation and sustainable growth.

Gravity, introduced earlier this year, is a Layer 1 omnichain smart contract platform designed to facilitate efficient, scalable, and secure cross-chain interactions. The platform integrates a sophisticated cross-chain settlement protocol, enabling fast finality and heightened security. Its full-chain abstraction ensures a user-friendly and seamless experience across multiple blockchain networks, prioritizing accessibility and intuitive use.

Nansen, a platform focused on delivering actionable, data-driven insights for blockchain participants, aims to empower users with informed decision-making tools. By partnering with Gravity, Nansen enhances its ability to offer advanced analytics tailored to the growing Web3 ecosystem. This collaboration expands Nansen’s coverage of on-chain activities, equipping cryptocurrency teams and investors with tools to achieve sustainable success. At launch, the partnership will include Growth and Query dashboards, providing comprehensive insights into the ecosystem’s dynamics.

Nansen: Enabling Access To Key On-Chain Insights 

Nansen enhances on-chain data by incorporating millions of wallet labels. This feature enables cryptocurrency investors to identify opportunities, conduct thorough due diligence, and safeguard their portfolios using real-time dashboards and alerts.

Recently, Nansen announced its integration with Sei Network’s Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This integration allows users to access critical on-chain insights within Nansen’s platform, providing in-depth visibility into the growth and development of the Sei ecosystem. The collaboration aims to support users in navigating the evolving landscape of Sei’s blockchain activities.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

DEXX Commits To Compensating Users For Losses Following $21M Hack

by Alisa Davidson
December 06, 2024

The Future of Privacy on Public Blockchains and How COTI is Paving the Way for Secure Decentralized Systems

by Victoria d'Este
December 06, 2024

Binance To Add Across Protocol And Orca’s Tokens To Earn, Buy Crypto, Convert, Margin, And Futures

by Alisa Davidson
December 06, 2024

From Quantum Wallets to Luxury Crypto Payments, Bold Partnerships Are Ushering in Blockchain’s Future

by Victoria d'Este
December 06, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

DEXX Commits To Compensating Users For Losses Following $21M Hack

by Alisa Davidson
December 06, 2024

Binance To Add Across Protocol And Orca’s Tokens To Earn, Buy Crypto, Convert, Margin, And Futures

by Alisa Davidson
December 06, 2024

From Quantum Wallets to Luxury Crypto Payments, Bold Partnerships Are Ushering in Blockchain’s Future

by Victoria d'Este
December 06, 2024

Gate.io Establishes $50M Fund To Strengthen Meme Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
December 06, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
DEXX Commits To Compensating Users For Losses Following $21M Hack
News Report Technology
DEXX Commits To Compensating Users For Losses Following $21M Hack
by Alisa Davidson
December 6, 2024
The Future of Privacy on Public Blockchains and How COTI is Paving the Way for Secure Decentralized Systems
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
The Future of Privacy on Public Blockchains and How COTI is Paving the Way for Secure Decentralized Systems
by Victoria d'Este
December 6, 2024
Binance To Add Across Protocol And Orca’s Tokens To Earn, Buy Crypto, Convert, Margin, And Futures
News Report Technology
Binance To Add Across Protocol And Orca’s Tokens To Earn, Buy Crypto, Convert, Margin, And Futures
by Alisa Davidson
December 6, 2024
From Quantum Wallets to Luxury Crypto Payments, Bold Partnerships Are Ushering in Blockchain’s Future
Digest Business Markets Software Technology
From Quantum Wallets to Luxury Crypto Payments, Bold Partnerships Are Ushering in Blockchain’s Future
by Victoria d'Este
December 6, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.