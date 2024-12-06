Nansen And Gravity Unite To Launch Data-Driven Dashboards For Web3 Ecosystem Growth

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Nansen collaborates with Gravity to equip Web3 projects and investors with tools and insights essential for navigating the ecosystem, fostering community engagement, and driving growth.

On-chain analytics platform Nansen announced a partnership with Gravity, a Layer 1 blockchain developed by Galxe, to provide Web3 projects and investors with the tools and insights necessary to navigate the ecosystem, engage with their communities, and promote sustainable growth.

According to Alex Svanevik, CEO of Nansen, the partnership with Gravity is a major milestone, enabling the platform to provide valuable, real-time data insights to Web3 project teams and investors. He emphasized that the goal of the partnership is to empower the community with actionable insights that can drive innovation and sustainable growth.

Gravity, introduced earlier this year, is a Layer 1 omnichain smart contract platform designed to facilitate efficient, scalable, and secure cross-chain interactions. The platform integrates a sophisticated cross-chain settlement protocol, enabling fast finality and heightened security. Its full-chain abstraction ensures a user-friendly and seamless experience across multiple blockchain networks, prioritizing accessibility and intuitive use.

Nansen, a platform focused on delivering actionable, data-driven insights for blockchain participants, aims to empower users with informed decision-making tools. By partnering with Gravity, Nansen enhances its ability to offer advanced analytics tailored to the growing Web3 ecosystem. This collaboration expands Nansen’s coverage of on-chain activities, equipping cryptocurrency teams and investors with tools to achieve sustainable success. At launch, the partnership will include Growth and Query dashboards, providing comprehensive insights into the ecosystem’s dynamics.

Nansen: Enabling Access To Key On-Chain Insights

Nansen enhances on-chain data by incorporating millions of wallet labels. This feature enables cryptocurrency investors to identify opportunities, conduct thorough due diligence, and safeguard their portfolios using real-time dashboards and alerts.

Recently, Nansen announced its integration with Sei Network’s Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This integration allows users to access critical on-chain insights within Nansen’s platform, providing in-depth visibility into the growth and development of the Sei ecosystem. The collaboration aims to support users in navigating the evolving landscape of Sei’s blockchain activities.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson