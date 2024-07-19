Markets News Report Technology
July 19, 2024

Crypto Exchange Binance Adds Gravity’s G Token To Simple Earn, Buy Crypto, Convert And Margin

by
Published: July 19, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 19, 2024 at 7:10 am

In Brief

Crypto exchange Binance unveiled the addition of Gravity (G) to its Simple Earn, Buy Crypto, Convert and Margin services.

Crypto Exchange Binance Adds Gravity’s G Token To Simple Earn, Buy Crypto, Convert And Margin

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance unveiled the addition of Gravity (G) to its Simple Earn, “Buy Crypto,” and Binance Convert services. Additionally, it plans to include the G token in Binance Margin and Binance Auto-Invest starting at 10:00 UTC on July 22nd. This update will offer individuals expanded options for interacting with the G token throughout various Binance platforms.

Individuals are now enabled to subscribe to G Flexible Products through Binance Simple Earn. Additionally, starting Monday, the purchases of G will be available utilizing any of the payment methods offered by Binance Auto-Invest.

Meanwhile, on the “Buy Crypto” webpage, purchasing G is already available. Additionally, users can convert their G to BTC, USDT, or any other tokens supported by Binance Convert without incurring fees. This facilitates a range of options for acquiring and converting G on the Binance platform.

Furthermore, at 10:00 UTC on July 19th, Binance Margin will introduce G as a new borrowable asset for Cross and Isolated Margin. In addition, the G-USDT trading pair will also be available on Cross and Isolated Margin.

What Is G Token?

G represents the Gravity native token and functions as utility token for ecosystems of Gravity and Galxe. It is used as the gas token for transactions and will soon be utilized for network security via staking. It plays a key role in governance decisions, supports growth incentives, and facilitates payments.

Galxe is a decentralized application (dApp) and on-chain distribution platform that provides a strong infrastructure and suite of modular AI, digital identity, as well as blockchain offerings, encompassing Quest, Passport, Score, Compass, and Alva. Additionally, it supports the evolution of dApps, focusing on digital identity management. The recent release of Layer 1 omnichain network Gravity enables builders to access Galxe’s vast user base and create new products.

Disclaimer

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

