Mpost Quests Guide: How to Participate

Mpost is proud to introduce Mpost Quests, an innovative platform that aims to foster user engagement and build a strong community foundation. With Mpost Quests, users can enjoy a range of challenges and social activities tailored to different interests.

In this guide, we will explore the different tracks, perks, and frequently asked questions surrounding Mpost Quests.

How to begin

First, let’s answer the main question: “How to start participating in the quest and earn $MPOST and unlock bonuses?”

In the upper right corner of the Metaverse Post website, you will find a button with an image of a charming girl.

Click on it to get started.

This will take you to the main menu of the Mpost Quests platform and will offer you a simple tl;dr guideline to click through. It gives you all the basics, explaining how the quest system works: You need to complete the tasks to earn MPOST tokens and Skill points. All the tasks you are going to get are connected to our platform.

Below, we will explain how you can use the MPOST tokens and Skill points. You can spend all earned points and tokens directly on the site to purchase both virtual and physical bonuses, such as gift cards, merch, subscriptions, and more. More on this in the Perks section of this article.

Navigating the Mpost Quests Platform

Mpost Quests is an interactive platform designed to engage users in various tasks, reward them with tokens and skill points, and offer a range of exclusive perks.

In this post, we’ll explore the four main tabs in the Quest main menu: Quests, Perks, Skills, and Profile, and provide an overview of each.

Quests

Quests are tasks that users can complete to earn tokens and skill points. As you collect these rewards, you’ll be able to spend them on various benefits. Some quests also have streaks that span multiple days, so we encourage users to visit the site daily to take full advantage of this app.

Perks

The Perks tab functions as a store where users can spend their accumulated tokens and bonus points on various gifts offered by Mpost and its partners. The list of available perks is regularly updated, ensuring that users have access to fresh rewards and incentives.

Skills

As users progress through quests, they’ll develop and improve their Skills, which can also be viewed as achievements. By gaining Skills, users can unlock access to exclusive content, limited offers, and airdrops, further enhancing their experience on the Mpost Quests platform.

Profile

The Profile tab displays all the social networks linked to a user’s Mpost Quests account.

This feature allows users to manage their connections and easily access their social media profiles within the platform.

In summary, the Mpost Quests platform offers users an engaging and rewarding experience through its Quests, Perks, Skills, and Profile features. By fulfilling tasks, users can accumulate tokens and skill points, which can then be spent on various perks and exclusive content. The platform encourages users to develop their skills and connect with others, fostering a strong and vibrant community.

Skill tracks

Mpost Quests offers a variety of different tracks, each tailored to specific interests and topics. As users complete quests, they will develop and enhance their skills in these tracks.

Let’s take a closer look at each of the five tracks available on the platform:

AI Wizard

This track is designed for users interested in artificial intelligence (AI). By completing AI-related quests, participants can expand their knowledge and skills in this rapidly evolving field, gaining insights into the latest AI technologies and applications.

Mpost PRO

The MPOST PRO track caters to users who want to dive deeper into the Mpost platform and its features. Completing quests in this track will help participants become experts in navigating and using the platform to its fullest potential while also staying up-to-date with Mpost news and developments.

Web3 Native

For those keen on exploring the world of decentralized web technologies, the Web3 Native track is a perfect fit. This track offers quests that cover topics like blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and decentralized applications, allowing users to sharpen their understanding of the web3 ecosystem.

Game Master

The Game Master track is tailored for gaming enthusiasts. Users following this track can expect to complete quests that revolve around various gaming genres, platforms, and trends, helping them to expand their knowledge of the gaming industry and hone their gaming skills.

Metaverse Explorer

With the rise of virtual and augmented reality, the Metaverse Explorer track is designed to guide users through the fascinating world of the metaverse. By completing quests in this track, participants can learn about the latest advancements and opportunities in virtual environments, as well as the potential impact of the metaverse on different industries.

Each of these tracks offers a unique opportunity for users to develop their skills and knowledge in a specific area of interest.

By completing quests and enhancing their skills, participants can unlock exclusive content, limited offers, and airdrops related to their chosen track, making their Mpost Quests experience even more rewarding and engaging.

Exciting Perks and Upcoming Announcements

One of the highlights of the Mpost Quests platform is the enticing range of perks available to users as they complete tasks and accumulate tokens and skill points. Currently, participants can enjoy perks such as an Mpost T-Shirt Gift Code and a 10 EUR Eneba Gift Card, which are available globally.

But that’s just the beginning!

Mpost is continuously working with its partners to bring even more exciting perks and rewards to the platform. Users can look forward to upcoming announcements unveiling additional cool stuff and exclusive benefits, further enhancing the Mpost Quests experience.

Stay tuned for these announcements, and make sure to engage with the platform and community to make the most out of the Mpost Quests journey.

With an ever-growing list of perks and a strong commitment to user satisfaction, Mpost and its partners are dedicated to providing a truly rewarding and engaging experience for all participants.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Mpost Quests platform presents an exciting opportunity for participants to engage in various tasks, enhance their skills, and reap the benefits of a dynamic and vibrant community. We wish all participants the best of luck as they embark on this interactive and rewarding journey.

May you find success in your endeavors, unlock exclusive content and offers, and forge meaningful connections with like-minded individuals.

Happy questing!

FAQ

How does the Mpost Quest reputation system work? The reputation system allows users to earn reputational points within the Mpost community by completing tasks. These points unlock bonuses and contribute to the user’s overall reputation.

Can MPOST Points be traded or withdrawn? No, MPOST Points are not tokens and cannot be traded or withdrawn. They are an integral part of the pilot program and are used to assess the spending and earning aspects of the system.

What are Soulbond tokens? Soulbond tokens will be issued to users to showcase their everlasting reputation across other platforms and communities. The recognition and rewards earned on MPOST will have a lasting impact and contribute to users’ online presence and reputation.

Are there plans to introduce tokens and airdrops? While it’s too early to discuss potential tokens and airdrops, Mpost and Gyde One are committed to recognizing and rewarding users’ reputations and achievements beyond the platform.

