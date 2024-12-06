Movement Network Launches Mainnet Beta, Allowing Infrastructure Providers To Run Nodes

In Brief Movement Network launches Mainnet Beta, supporting follower and RPC nodes, indexers, permissioned smart contracts, block explorers, and genesis NFTs.

Driving force behind the Movement ecosystem, the Movement Foundation has announced the launch of the Movement Network Mainnet Beta. In this initial release, infrastructure providers can now run follower nodes, which function similarly to full nodes on other blockchains. Network operators will conduct a series of tests to ensure synchronization across the network and maintain operational security.

The current Mainnet Beta supports follower nodes, RPC nodes, indexers, permissioned smart contracts, block explorers, and genesis non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Additionally, with the MOVE token going live, users will be able to deposit MOVE tokens on Ethereum through liquid staking token (LST) partners, helping to secure the Movement Network. Strengthening MOVE security will enable the network to initiate postconfirmations for fast finality execution.

Movement Network: A Unique Architecture Centered On Data Availability

Movement Network is a community-driven blockchain designed to offer high transactions per second (TPS) using the Move programming language, instant finality, native access to liquidity from day one, and customizable modular features.

The Movement Network incorporates a unique architecture, with a focus on data availability (DA) as a key component. The DA service is responsible for storing transaction data and ensuring its accessibility across the network. This service is accessed through DA light nodes. Celestia serves as the Data Availability (DA) layer.

The Movement Network features a node-level architecture with several types of nodes, including full nodes, validator nodes, follower nodes, DA light nodes, and archival nodes. A full node offers core functionalities within the Movement Network, such as ingesting transactions into a local mempool, forming transaction batches, forwarding them to the DA light node, executing blocks sequenced by the DA layer, and receiving these blocks via the DA light node, among other tasks.

The Movement Follower Node is specifically designed for RPC providers. It performs most of the functions of a full node but without settling blocks. As a result, it does not require access to a private key from the trusted validator set. Follower nodes contribute to the scalability of the Movement Network by enhancing transaction ingress capacity and enabling horizontal scaling for queries related to the chain’s state. Instructions for running and deploying a follower node can be found here.

