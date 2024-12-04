Dmail Network Integrates With Movement Network And Opens Free NFT Domain Minting For Users

Decentralized administrative system Dmail Network has announced its integration with Movement Labs‘ blockchain network, allowing users to mint non-fungible token (NFT) domains consisting of 8-20 digits at no cost.

Furthermore, users can earn 20 Dmail Points daily for each on-chain email sent via the Movement testnet using the MailtoEarn feature. These points may eventually be exchanged for Movement Labs’ MOVE token as the network nears its genesis and the token generation event.

Dmail Points are earned through user engagement and activity within the Dmail decentralized application (dApp), including owning a specific DID, using a specified wallet, logging in with a specific network, and special event whitelists. They serve as a measure of participation and reward, helping to increase account levels and grant priority access to advanced services like the AI Mail Assistant. Dmail Points also function as proof of loyalty within the platform.

In order to participate in the free minting process, users need to switch to the zkSync Era Mainnet in their MetaMask wallet. After logging into Dmail, they can access the Free Mint and NFT Binding features. On the left navigation bar, users will find the “Presale” section, where they can mint an 8-20 digit NFT domain for free.

In the domain search bar, users can select a desired domain name. Once selected, users will be directed to the payment page, where the amount will show as $0. After clicking the “Confirm” button, users will be prompted to pay the gas fee, completing the Free Mint process. The remaining steps are identical to those of a standard purchase.

Dmail DApp: Unlocking The Future Of Cross-Chain Messaging

The Dmail Network is a decentralized communication platform enhanced with AI, offering encrypted email services, integrated notification systems, and customized marketing solutions. Its DApp is a user self-hosted decentralized mailbox solution deployed on multiple chains.

It prioritizes security and privacy for both information and asset exchanges. Its robust design ensures complete data confidentiality, preventing even the Dmail team from accessing user data, thereby giving users full control and ownership over their information.

In addition, the Dmail DApp facilitates smooth communication across different networks, including both Web3 and Web2 email services like Gmail and ProtonMail. This feature addresses a major challenge in Web3 communication, enabling users to interact securely and privately while maintaining full anonymity.

