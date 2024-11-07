en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
November 07, 2024

Morpho Community Greenlights Transferability Proposal For MORPHO Token

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 07, 2024 at 2:13 am Updated: November 07, 2024 at 2:13 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 07, 2024 at 2:13 am

In Brief

Morpho announced that a community vote to approve the transferability of the MORPHO token has passed, and Morpho DAO will soon begin implementing the proposal’s steps.

Morpho Community Greenlights Transferability Proposal For MORPHO Token

Decentralized lending protocol Morpho announced that a community vote approving the transferability of the MORPHO token has passed, and Morpho DAO will soon begin implementing the proposal’s steps.

With the MORPHO token becoming transferable, rewards allocated on the Ethereum Layer 2 network, Base, will be claimable in a coordinated time frame. To enable this, Morpho DAO will first prepare transferability on Base by deploying an updated version of the token, whitelisting a contract to facilitate the transfer of the previously non-transferable tokens, and wrapping 2.5 million MORPHO tokens. These tokens will then be bridged to the DAO’s multi-signature wallet on Base. In parallel, the DAO will prepare the necessary payload to submit the “root” to the universal rewards distributor (URD), allowing new, wrapped MORPHO tokens to be transferred from the multi-signature wallet on Base to the URD.

Next, full transferability will be activated on the Ethereum network by setting the public “transfer” and “transferFrom” functions as true and removing the assigned role restrictions.

Following this, tokens will be claimable on Base. This final step involves executing the payload to submit the root to the URD and transferring new wrapped tokens from the multi-signature wallet on Base to the URD, allowing users to claim their rewards.

What Is MORPHO? 

Morpho Protocol functions as a decentralized, noncustodial lending system built for compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Currently, the protocol manages a total value locked (TVL) surpassing $1,6 million, according to data from DeFiLlama. 

The governance of the Morpho Protocol is handled through MORPHO, its native token. Morpho DAO, which consists of MORPHO token holders and their delegates, is responsible for overseeing the protocol. The governance model relies on a weighted voting mechanism where the voting influence is proportional to the amount of MORPHO tokens held by participants. The total supply of MORPHO tokens is capped at 1 billion.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Fortune Names Gate.io Among Top 10 Fintech Innovators Asia For Blockchain And Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2024

As Trump Wins a Second Term, Cryptocurrency Markets Surge with Unprecedented Bullish Momentum Driven by Regulatory Hopes

by Victoria d'Este
November 06, 2024

Starknet Updates Its Roadmap, Shifts Short-Term Focus To Fee Reduction

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2024

0G Foundation Announces Alignment Node Sale, Set For November 11

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Fortune Names Gate.io Among Top 10 Fintech Innovators Asia For Blockchain And Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2024

Starknet Updates Its Roadmap, Shifts Short-Term Focus To Fee Reduction

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2024

0G Foundation Announces Alignment Node Sale, Set For November 11

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2024

BNB Chain Rolls Out Tokenization Solution To Empower SBOs Onboarding To Web3

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Fortune Names Gate.io Among Top 10 Fintech Innovators Asia For Blockchain And Crypto
Business News Report Technology
Fortune Names Gate.io Among Top 10 Fintech Innovators Asia For Blockchain And Crypto
by Alisa Davidson
November 6, 2024
As Trump Wins a Second Term, Cryptocurrency Markets Surge with Unprecedented Bullish Momentum Driven by Regulatory Hopes
Opinion Business Lifestyle Markets Technology
As Trump Wins a Second Term, Cryptocurrency Markets Surge with Unprecedented Bullish Momentum Driven by Regulatory Hopes
by Victoria d'Este
November 6, 2024
Starknet Updates Its Roadmap, Shifts Short-Term Focus To Fee Reduction
News Report Technology
Starknet Updates Its Roadmap, Shifts Short-Term Focus To Fee Reduction
by Alisa Davidson
November 6, 2024
0G Foundation Announces Alignment Node Sale, Set For November 11
News Report Technology
0G Foundation Announces Alignment Node Sale, Set For November 11
by Alisa Davidson
November 6, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.