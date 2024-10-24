en en
News Report Technology
October 24, 2024

Base To Activate ‘Fault Proofs’ On Mainnet On October 30, Enabling Monitoring And Challenging Invalid Withdrawals

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 24, 2024 at 3:13 am Updated: October 24, 2024 at 3:13 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 24, 2024 at 3:13 am

In Brief

Base plans to introduce “fault proofs” on its mainnet, allowing anyone to monitor and challenge invalid withdrawals without the need for approval from a trusted third party.

Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, Base, announced plans to introduce “fault proofs” on its mainnet starting October 30th. This new feature will allow anyone to monitor and challenge invalid withdrawals without requiring approval from a trusted third party. To ensure a smooth and secure implementation, Base has partnered with Optimism, a Layer 2 scaling network for Ethereum.

Fault proofs are a crucial step in the journey toward decentralization for Layer 2 solutions. They are aimed to support a more decentralized process of validating the state of Layer 2 networks and encourage broader community participation.

In particular, fault proofs improve decentralization through two key features: Permissionless output proposals and Permissionless challenges to output proposals. Without fault proofs, only a centralized proposer can submit output roots that reflect the Layer 2 state. With the introduction of fault proofs, anyone can submit claims about the Base’s state, reducing reliance on a central authority. Additionally, if a claim is inaccurate or fraudulent, the system allows anyone to challenge these claims.

Fault Proofs Implementation To Change Withdrawal Process

With the implementation of fault proofs, withdrawals on Base will be processed and finalized through this new system. Moreover, the ‘DisputeGameFactory’ will replace the ‘L2OutputOracle’ as the contract responsible for suggesting output root statements. This transition is part of a broader shift toward a fault-proofing framework aimed at improving the platform’s security and reliability.

Withdrawals from Layer 1 to Layer 2 prior to the upgrade will still be subject to the standard seven-day challenge period prior to being finalized. However, withdrawals made over the course or after the fault proofs upgrade on Base Mainnet will be validated by the new system. While these transactions typically take a week to finalize, they may experience further delays if a challenge is initiated.

For projects operating bridges on Base Mainnet, it is recommended to update users via their UI, informing them that fault proofs will be activated on Base Mainnet in late October. Additionally, bridge operators should assess and update their bridging logic to ensure that the new Layer 1 contracts are in use.

Base functions as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution designed to scale on-chain user activity. Originally incubated within the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, Base has a long-term objective to progressively decentralize. The platform is built on the Bedrock release of the OP Stack in collaboration with Optimism.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.