MetaMask Releases Extension V12.6, Introducing Gas Station And Chain Permission Controls

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief MetaMask has released its v12.6 extension, introducing Gas Station for token swaps without requiring ETH for gas fees, and Chain Permission controls that provide users with control over account and network permissions.

Self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask announced the release of extension v12.6, introducing a new feature that allows users to swap tokens without needing ETH to cover gas fees.

The update introduces the Gas Station feature, which becomes accessible when users enable Smart Transactions with MetaMask Swaps. This functionality simplifies and accelerates transactions by incorporating network fees directly into the quotes users receive. Furthermore, users are not restricted to a single liquidity source for their Swaps. Instead, the platform continues to aggregate data from a wide range of providers, including decentralized exchange aggregators, market makers, and decentralized exchanges (DEXs), ensuring competitive pricing and minimal network fees.

Currently, the Gas Station feature is available on the MetaMask Extension via the Ethereum mainnet, with plans to expand to mobile devices in the near future. In order to use it, the swap value must cover the cost of gas and include supported assets such as USDT, USDC, DAI, ETH, wETH, wBTC, wstETH, and wSOL.

Chain Permission Controls Enable More Granular Account And Network Management

Another update includes the ability for users to sign transactions on any permitted network without the need to manually approve network switches. This enhancement is made possible through the Chain Permission controls, which provide users with more detailed control over account and network permissions.

Permissions are granted to each decentralized application (dApp) at the time of connection, offering users flexibility and oversight. When a user connects to a dApp, the account in use and all default-enabled networks automatically gain permission for that dApp. However, users can modify these permissions either during the initial connection process or afterward through the All Permissions section. For those managing their own infrastructure, such as home stakers, the update also allows users to review and adjust their chosen RPC URLs as needed.

This feature not only enhances MetaMask‘s usability but also strengthens its security framework. By enabling users to limit dApp permissions, it reduces potential exposure to security risks while maintaining a seamless user experience.

MetaMask is a free digital wallet tailored for managing ETH and Ethereum-based tokens, acting as a gateway to the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to perform a range of functions, including buying, sending, receiving, and swapping cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Additionally, it offers support for adding custom networks, extending its usability beyond the Ethereum ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson