MetaMask Integration Expands Access To EOS Network For 30M Users

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Greymass introduced the EOS Wallet, which integrates with MetaMask, providing over 30 million active users with a seamless way to access the EOS ecosystem.

Software infrastructure provider Greymass introduced the EOS Wallet, which integrates with MetaMask to connect users with the EOS Network. This integration offers over 30 million active MetaMask users a seamless way to access and engage with the EOS ecosystem, simplifying onboarding and removing previous barriers.

As part of new tokenomics approved by the EOS Network, 15 million EOS were allocated to a Middleware initiative, with a portion assigned to Greymass to enhance accessibility and reduce friction for users. One key outcome of this initiative is the EOS Wallet, which connects EOS to MetaMask users.

The EOS Wallet enables users to create EOS accounts, sign transactions, and engage with the EOS ecosystem. New users can install the wallet via the EOS portal, Unicove, and then create and manage their EOS accounts. On Unicove, users can also stake EOS and participate in the RAM market, with plans for broader decentralized application (dApp) compatibility in the future, further expanding access to the EOS ecosystem.

The EOS Wallet has been thoroughly audited by Cure53, a cybersecurity firm approved by MetaMask as a Snap auditor. As a result, the wallet is featured in MetaMask’s official Snap directory, ensuring secure access for users.

In addition to benefiting users, the integration also supports EOS developers by providing tools like Wharf and the MetaMask Wallet Plugin, which enable easy MetaMask integration into dApps. This enhances user access and functionality for developers across the EOS ecosystem.

This integration marks a major milestone in increasing accessibility, improving user experiences, and driving broader adoption of the EOS ecosystem. With Unicove’s expanding features, this release makes interacting with EOS more streamlined and user-friendly than ever before.

What Is EOS Network?

Greymass is a key player in the EOS ecosystem, dedicated to developing tools and infrastructure that enhance user experiences, reduce friction, and promote broader adoption of blockchain technology.

The EOS Network is a third-generation blockchain platform driven by the EOS Virtual Machine (EOS VM), a WebAssembly engine designed for low-latency, high-performance execution of near-feeless transactions. This platform is specifically built to provide optimal Web3 experiences for both users and developers.

Recently, the EOS Network has completed an upgrade to Spring 1.0, which introduces the Savanna consensus algorithm. This upgrade aims to improve the network’s performance, reliability, and speed, ensuring more efficient and scalable blockchain operations.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson