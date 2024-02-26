Business News Report
February 26, 2024

Meta Quest Pro 2 Developed In Collaboration with LG to Launch in First Half of 2025

Published: February 26, 2024
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 26, 2024

In Brief

Meta and LG will launch Quest Pro 2 in the first half of 2025 with details of collaboration to be finalized during this week.

Meta and LG Collaborate to Launch Quest Pro 2 in First Half of 2025

Upcoming virtual reality (VR) headset Quest Pro 2 from technology conglomerate Meta, produced in collaboration with the South Korea’s LG Electronics, is set to be unveiled in the first half of 2025.

The details of the collaboration are anticipated to be finalized during discussions scheduled for this week between Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta and Jo Joo-wan, CEO of LG Electronics. A forthcoming meeting between the two companies will revolve around determining the services to incorporate into the Quest Pro 2 premium headset and devising an effective sales strategy.

Meta and LG’s collaboration to launch an XR headset aims to outperform a similar product by rival company – Apple’s ‘Vision Pro.’

LG Electronics will leverage its extensive hardware technology accumulated over the years, while Meta will contribute its accumulated expertise in AI and the Metaverse business. The convergence of these two companies, each excelling in different domains – software (Meta) and hardware (LG), is expected to generate substantial synergy.

In the industry, Meta is often identified as having a weakness in hardware. Despite proficiency in product design and planning, the company lacks direct manufacturing capabilities. The ‘Meta Quest 3,’ launched in October last year, faced criticism for being perceived as ‘heavy,’ causing dizziness, and lacking content beyond gaming.

This is the reason Meta opted for LG as its collaborator. Simultaneously, LG had been devising diverse strategies to seize opportunities in the expanding metaverse market. The anticipated division of responsibilities between the two entities is projected as LG taking care of the hardware realm and Meta taking care of the software within the broader framework. Moreover, LG’s ‘WebOS’ is likely to be used as the operating system (OS), referred to as the brain of smart devices.

Meta Moves Toward Regaining Dominance in Headset Realm

Meta has consistently introduced VR and AR (augmented reality) headsets over the past ten years. Acquiring the VR headset developer Oculus in 2014 allowed Meta to dominate approximately 70% of the global market by 2022, driven by consistent product launches.

However, starting last year, the market share dwindled to around 40% due to the rise of affordable Chinese products and the entry of competitors like Japanese technology company Sony. With the recent sale of over 200,000 units of Apple’s XR headset ‘Vision Pro‘ on the 2nd, it is anticipated that Meta’s market share will decline further.

The industry envisions extended reality (XR) technology, extending its utility beyond daily life, finding applications in industrial sectors like construction, medical care, and firefighting. Market research firm IDC projects that the XR device market will witness substantial growth, doubling from $18.2 billion this year to $35.7 billion by 2026.

As Meta and LG collaboratively work on Quest Pro 2, addressing hardware challenges, it is expected that Meta will fortify its position in the evolving competitive XR landscape.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

