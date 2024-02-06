Tesla Drivers’ Use of Apple’s Vision Pro While Driving Sparks US Government Concern

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief US Government issued a warning after videos of Tesla drivers using Apple’s Vision Pro headset while driving went viral on social media.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took to the social media platform X and warned that human drivers must pay attention at all times after videos emerged of Tesla drivers apparently wearing VR headsets (what appeared to be Apple’s recently released Vision Pro headset) while driving.

Buttigieg responded to a video widely circulated over social media platforms with over 24 million views. The video shows a Tesla driver who appeared to be gesturing with his hands to use the headset in virtual reality while behind the wheel.

“Reminder-ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times,” Buttigieg wrote on X.

Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times. pic.twitter.com/OpPy36mOgC — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 5, 2024

Apple’s Vision Pro headset, unveiled just last week, integrates three-dimensional digital content seamlessly with real-world surroundings. Notably, Apple emphasizes that this technology should never be used while operating a moving vehicle.

In its Vision Pro’s safety guidelines, Apple says users should “never use Apple Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety”.

In addition to concerns surrounding the use of advanced driving technologies, such as Tesla’s Autopilot, Buttigieg urged caution and adherence to safety protocols.

Tesla Recalls Over Two Million Vehicles in US

Tesla, known for its advanced driver features including Autopilot, reiterated that these systems are intended for fully attentive drivers with hands on the wheel, ready to assume control instantly.

Recently, Tesla announced a substantial recall of over 2 million vehicles in the United States, prompted by concerns raised by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regarding the font size on warning panels. The NHTSA warns that the small font sizes could potentially elevate the risk of accidents. This marks the second major recall by Tesla covering nearly all its vehicles sold in the nation in less than two months.

However, Tesla reassures consumers that the issue will be addressed through a wireless software update, eliminating the need for physical modifications to the vehicles.

