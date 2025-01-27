MemeLaunch Goes Live On Manta Pacific, Streamlining Memecoin Launch Process

In Brief MemeLaunch has launched on Manta Pacific, simplifying the memecoin launch process by automating everything from name design to narrative development and deploying the token on its own Launchpad.

Cross-Chain AI Celebrity Token Launcher, MemeLaunch, announced its launch on the modular Layer 2 ecosystem for Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible zero-knowledge (ZK) applications and decentralized applications (dApps), Manta Pacific. Manta Network‘s Manta Pacific platform enhances scalability and security by utilizing Celestia DA and Polygon zkEVM.

memeLaunch leverages advanced AI to automatically identify high-value celebrity accounts through multidimensional influence verification, making it easier to negotiate token launch authorizations. The platform simplifies the process by enabling one-click token generation, which automates everything from name design to narrative development and seamlessly launches the token on its own Launchpad.

Users can subscribe to updates from their favorite celebrities, with AI monitoring social media platforms in real-time. When the AI detects information related to token launches, it automatically executes purchases. Additionally, memeLaunch allows for the tokenization of trending events, using AI to create narrative-rich tokens and instantly configure initial liquidity.

memeLaunch offers several key functionalities. Through multidimensional influence verification, the platform uses deep semantic analysis and social network behavioral models to identify celebrity accounts with genuine popularity and effective fan interactions. It also features intelligent authorization negotiation, where the AI agent has advanced negotiation capabilities, enabling it to handle token authorization discussions with celebrities on its own. This greatly simplifies the complex processes traditionally involved in business development. The platform also supports one-click token generation and narrative design, allowing celebrities to communicate their token ideas to the AI agent, which takes care of the entire process from naming the token and designing visuals to developing the narrative and promotional content. Lastly, once the token is designed, the system triggers smart contracts to automatically launch the token on its Launchpad, while the AI manages the initial liquidity to ensure a stable trading environment.

memeLaunch: Enabling Automated Investment And Tokenization Of Trending Events

In addition, memeLaunch offers automated investment in celebrity tokens by monitoring social media accounts. Users can subscribe to authorized collaborators, and the AI agent will track these celebrities’ social media updates in real-time. When a tweet related to new token promotions is detected, the system automatically analyzes the embedded contract address and triggers immediate purchase actions, ensuring that users capture every potential opportunity. The platform also allows users to subscribe to celebrities without authorized partnerships, enabling the AI to independently analyze their content and initiate purchases based on embedded contract addresses.

memeLaunch is also capable of tokenizing trending events. The AI agent utilizes real-time trend monitoring technology to scan social media and news platforms for breaking events and identify highly viral content. For instance, if an event like a zoo gorilla escape becomes popular, the AI can generate a narrative-rich token, such as “Gorilla Coin.” These trending tokens are automatically launched on the Launchpad, with AI managing the initial liquidity configurations to provide market depth support, creating a seamless transition from event context to tradeable assets.

At its core, memeLaunch features a multi-chain aggregation protocol. This built-in protocol supports several major public blockchains, including Solana, Manta, and The Open Network (TON), allowing users to trade directly with native tokens or stablecoins on the Launchpad. Cross-chain bridging technology enhances token trading efficiency and depth, offering users an easy and efficient multi-chain trading experience.

