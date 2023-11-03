Markets News Report
November 03, 2023

Memeland’s Key Investor Hits Jackpot with $8 Million Memecoin (MEME) Airdrop

by
Published: November 03, 2023 at 7:49 am Updated: November 03, 2023 at 7:49 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 03, 2023 at 7:49 am

In Brief

Memeland’s prominent stakeholder claimed an airdrop valued at nearly $8 million USDT in MEME tokens, with 20% immediately accessible and secured.

Major Memeland Investor Scores $8 Million in Memecoin Airdrop

In a notable event within the cryptocurrency space, a prominent investor known on social media as GeneralGordon.eth, has made headlines after receiving a substantial airdrop of Memecoin (MEME).

The Memeland enthusiast disclosed that nearly $8 million USDT worth of MEME tokens landed in their digital wallet, with a sizeable 20% immediately available for use. Demonstrating their confidence in the token’s future, the investor doubled down, purchasing an additional $2 million in MEME tokens from Binance.

GeneralGordon.eth shared their bullish stance on Twitter, expressing gratitude and surprise over the airdrop, especially in the current bear market, while pledging ongoing support for Memeland. The investor’s move signals a strong belief in the token’s potential, despite its self-proclaimed lack of intrinsic value.

Memecoin: A Token For Fun, Not Function

Memecoin sets itself apart from other cryptocurrencies by openly acknowledging its lack of functionality and financial prospects. Detailed in its whitepaper, MEME is created purely for entertainment, without any utility, intrinsic value or promise of financial return.

This unorthodox approach to a digital token is clear in its positioning: it’s not an investment vehicle, holds no monetary value and grants no rights typically associated with traditional financial instruments.

Investors and the curious should note that although Binance has included MEME in its listings, other exchanges may not necessarily do the same. This serves as a reminder that, despite the token’s current visibility and significant airdrops, its future remains as unpredictable as the memes it celebrates.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Phind’s Generative AI Model ‘V7’ Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4 in Coding Ability

by Nik Asti
November 03, 2023

GPT-4’s Shocking Insider Trading Scandal Exposed at UK AI Safety Summit

by Kumar Gandharv
November 03, 2023

Sky Mavis Partners with ACT Games to Expand Web3 Gaming on Ronin Platform

by Victor Dey
November 02, 2023

Nokia and Hololight Partner to Elevate XR Experiences with L4S Technology

by Victor Dey
November 02, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Tools for Humanity’s World App Bolsters Global Presence with Multi-Language and Currency Support

by Nik Asti
November 03, 2023

Phind’s Generative AI Model ‘V7’ Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4 in Coding Ability

by Nik Asti
November 03, 2023

GPT-4’s Shocking Insider Trading Scandal Exposed at UK AI Safety Summit

by Kumar Gandharv
November 03, 2023

Tellor’s Twitter Account Hacked, Malicious Phishing Links Posted

by Nik Asti
November 03, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More

OpenAI May Already Reach AGI, But Will Try to Downplay Progress Due to Force Stop

Rumors have been circulating, ignited by a cryptic tweet suggesting that “AGI has been achieved internally,” with ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Tools for Humanity’s World App Bolsters Global Presence with Multi-Language and Currency Support
News Report Technology
Tools for Humanity’s World App Bolsters Global Presence with Multi-Language and Currency Support
by Nik Asti
November 3, 2023
Phind’s Generative AI Model ‘V7’ Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4 in Coding Ability
News Report Technology
Phind’s Generative AI Model ‘V7’ Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4 in Coding Ability
by Nik Asti
November 3, 2023
GPT-4’s Shocking Insider Trading Scandal Exposed at UK AI Safety Summit
News Report Technology
GPT-4’s Shocking Insider Trading Scandal Exposed at UK AI Safety Summit
by Kumar Gandharv
November 3, 2023
Tellor’s Twitter Account Hacked, Malicious Phishing Links Posted
Markets News Report
Tellor’s Twitter Account Hacked, Malicious Phishing Links Posted
by Nik Asti
November 3, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.