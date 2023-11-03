Memeland’s Key Investor Hits Jackpot with $8 Million Memecoin (MEME) Airdrop

In a notable event within the cryptocurrency space, a prominent investor known on social media as GeneralGordon.eth, has made headlines after receiving a substantial airdrop of Memecoin (MEME).

The Memeland enthusiast disclosed that nearly $8 million USDT worth of MEME tokens landed in their digital wallet, with a sizeable 20% immediately available for use. Demonstrating their confidence in the token’s future, the investor doubled down, purchasing an additional $2 million in MEME tokens from Binance.

GeneralGordon.eth shared their bullish stance on Twitter, expressing gratitude and surprise over the airdrop, especially in the current bear market, while pledging ongoing support for Memeland. The investor’s move signals a strong belief in the token’s potential, despite its self-proclaimed lack of intrinsic value.

🪖I have always been the largest memeland holder. Today I got airdropped almost $8M USDT worth of $meme, 20% of that is already unlocked and claimed.

The launch was flawless from the team, this reward is so bullish that I invested a fresh $2M USDT worth of $meme from @binance… pic.twitter.com/ZFqVSY8iIx — GeneralGordon.eth ❤️ Memecoin (@General6316) November 3, 2023

Memecoin: A Token For Fun, Not Function

Memecoin sets itself apart from other cryptocurrencies by openly acknowledging its lack of functionality and financial prospects. Detailed in its whitepaper, MEME is created purely for entertainment, without any utility, intrinsic value or promise of financial return.

This unorthodox approach to a digital token is clear in its positioning: it’s not an investment vehicle, holds no monetary value and grants no rights typically associated with traditional financial instruments.

Investors and the curious should note that although Binance has included MEME in its listings, other exchanges may not necessarily do the same. This serves as a reminder that, despite the token’s current visibility and significant airdrops, its future remains as unpredictable as the memes it celebrates.

