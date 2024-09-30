Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Low Funding Rate Indicates Spot Buying Is Driving Rise, Allowing For Market Recovery

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Matrixport notes that Bitcoin’s funding rate nearing zero, suggesting traders can increase long positions, driving prices up.

Cryptocurrency service provider Matrixport shared its latest analysis, highlighting that despite Bitcoin’s typical volatility, its funding rate has approached zero. This indicates that futures traders are not heavily positioned on the long side, even in light of the recent Bitcoin rally. As a result, this situation may allow traders to increase their long positions, potentially leading to higher prices.

The company also pointed out that the low funding rate suggests the recent rally could have been driven by spot buying, which is generally more strategic and long-term compared to speculative futures activity. This is viewed as a positive sign, indicating that the market is not excessively leveraged, which leaves room for further growth.

Bitcoin Weakens After Last Week’s Bull Run

As of the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $64,198, reflecting a decline of over 2.18% in the past 24 hours.

The price fell after surpassing the $66,000 level earlier today. The 24-hour low and high for the coin were recorded at $64,066 and $66,069, respectively. This downward movement occurs despite $1.11 billion in weekly inflows into US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as of September 27th, according to SosoValue data.

Additionally, Bitcoin’s market dominance has decreased by 0.48%, now standing at 55.97%. Meanwhile, its market capitalization is currently above $1.26 trillion.

The cryptocurrency has retraced some of its recent gains as the market anticipates an upcoming speech from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, along with the release of the country’s labor market data expected on Friday.

Jerome Powell is likely to discuss the economic outlook and may provide insights into the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. His comments, particularly regarding inflation and interest rates, often influence market movements, including those in the cryptocurrency sector. Additionally, the US Labor Department is set to publish its monthly non-farm payrolls report, which will give an overview of the nation’s job market and economic health. While the August data indicated a weakening labor market, there are expectations for improvement in the September figures.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased by 1.06%, reaching $2.27 trillion. In contrast, the total cryptocurrency market volume saw a notable increase of 30.15%, rising to $62.64 billion in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson