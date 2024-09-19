en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 19, 2024

Harvard Students And Alumni Launch Bitcoin-Backed Stablecoin To Transform Global Financial Systems

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 19, 2024 at 11:11 am Updated: September 19, 2024 at 11:11 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 19, 2024 at 11:11 am

In Brief

Digital Economy Research Initiative launched “New Bretton Woods Project” to address the global debt crisis with blockchain-driven solutions.

Harvard Students And Alumni Launch Bitcoin-Backed Stablecoin To Transform Global Financial Systems

The Digital Economy Research Initiative, spearheaded by Harvard students and alumni, announced the launch of the “New Bretton Woods Project” (NBW). This blockchain-based initiative seeks to address the growing global debt crisis by providing innovative, technology-driven solutions.

“Our goal is to create a ‘New Bretton Woods’ system anchored in Bitcoin, bringing stability through the utility of a stablecoin. This stablecoin allows users to bypass Bitcoin’s price volatility while retaining the potential for long-term gain, making the product practical for daily use,” said Jacob, Lead Member of NBW at Harvard University, in a written statement.

Central to the project is the creation of a native Bitcoin stablecoin that utilizes decentralized finance (DeFi) principles. By leveraging the BeL2 infrastructure, NBW aspires to transform global financial systems, offering innovative solutions for debt management and fostering financial stability among nations.

BeL2 serves as a Layer 2 solution for Bitcoin that enables DeFi while maintaining the security of the main blockchain. It allows users to lend, borrow, and trade directly without the need for intermediaries, thus promoting financial autonomy. At the same time, BeL2 upholds Bitcoin’s fundamental principles of decentralization.

NBW repositions Bitcoin not merely as a store of value but as the cornerstone of the DeFi system. By utilizing BeL2, the project facilitates the creation of smart contracts for Bitcoin-backed stablecoins, enabling users to participate in DeFi while upholding Bitcoin’s essential principles of decentralization and security.

The Bitcoin stablecoin will be fully backed by Bitcoin, allowing users to enjoy the stability associated with fiat currencies without needing to liquidate their Bitcoin assets. This approach balances the algorithmic security provided by Bitcoin miners with the potential for long-term growth.

The BeL2 framework supports various DeFi applications while keeping Bitcoin securely anchored on its main network. Bitcoin can be used as collateral for Layer 2 applications, such as decentralized exchanges, loans, and stablecoin issuance. The NBW team ensures that all Bitcoin settlements take place on the main network to maximize security. Rather than transferring assets between blockchains, messages are communicated to Ethereum-compatible networks to facilitate stablecoin issuance, thereby integrating technologies and fostering a resilient, decentralized economy.

New Bretton Woods Project Aims To Tackle Global Debt Crisis With Its Solution

“This initiative comes at a crucial time as global debt reaches record levels. By combining Bitcoin’s decentralized structure with the stability of a pegged currency, the project offers a financial system that mitigates the risks of traditional economies, highlighting the real-world benefits of financial security and sovereignty,” said Jacob.  

“Our stablecoin isn’t just another digital currency; it’s a tool for global financial stability. We believe that offering a decentralized and stable currency helps individuals and communities navigate the growing challenges posed by the global debt crisis,” he emphasized.

NBW will soon be incubated at Harvard Innovation Labs, where it aims to connect traditional finance with decentralized systems. The team is dedicated to promoting financial inclusivity and enhancing economic stability.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

CertiK Unveils $45M Investment Plan, Offering Free Access To Community Security Tools

by Alisa Davidson
September 19, 2024

UNKJD Soccer Teams Up With PUMA, Bringing Iconic IP To Mobile Gaming

by Alisa Davidson
September 19, 2024

Gate.io Crypto Loan Analysis Unveils Multiple Strategies With Returns Of Up To 13%

by Alisa Davidson
September 19, 2024

Omnity Network And Osmosis Partner, Connecting Internet Computer With Cosmos

by Alisa Davidson
September 19, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

CertiK Unveils $45M Investment Plan, Offering Free Access To Community Security Tools

by Alisa Davidson
September 19, 2024

UNKJD Soccer Teams Up With PUMA, Bringing Iconic IP To Mobile Gaming

by Alisa Davidson
September 19, 2024

Gate.io Crypto Loan Analysis Unveils Multiple Strategies With Returns Of Up To 13%

by Alisa Davidson
September 19, 2024

Omnity Network And Osmosis Partner, Connecting Internet Computer With Cosmos

by Alisa Davidson
September 19, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
CertiK Unveils $45M Investment Plan, Offering Free Access To Community Security Tools
Business News Report Technology
CertiK Unveils $45M Investment Plan, Offering Free Access To Community Security Tools
by Alisa Davidson
September 19, 2024
UNKJD Soccer Teams Up With PUMA, Bringing Iconic IP To Mobile Gaming
Business Lifestyle News Report Technology
UNKJD Soccer Teams Up With PUMA, Bringing Iconic IP To Mobile Gaming
by Alisa Davidson
September 19, 2024
Gate.io Crypto Loan Analysis Unveils Multiple Strategies With Returns Of Up To 13%
News Report Technology
Gate.io Crypto Loan Analysis Unveils Multiple Strategies With Returns Of Up To 13%
by Alisa Davidson
September 19, 2024
Omnity Network And Osmosis Partner, Connecting Internet Computer With Cosmos
News Report Technology
Omnity Network And Osmosis Partner, Connecting Internet Computer With Cosmos
by Alisa Davidson
September 19, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.