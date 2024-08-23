en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business Markets News Report
August 23, 2024

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell: ‘Time Has Come’ For Rate Cuts

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 23, 2024 at 11:23 am Updated: August 23, 2024 at 11:23 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 23, 2024 at 11:23 am

In Brief

Jerome Powell stated that “the time has come” for interest rate cuts, extent and timing will be influenced by risk landscape of US economy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell: 'Time Has Come' For Rate Cuts

Chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, stated at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium that “the time has come” for interest rate cuts. In the speech, he highlighted that the extent and specific time of monetary easing in the upcoming months will be influenced by the overall risk landscape of the United States economy.

Jerome Powell has expressed growing confidence that inflation will return to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Following months of gradually increasing unemployment, he also aligned with economists’ concerns that the labor market at the moment presents a growing hurdle to the economy, potentially outweighing the worries regarding inflation.

“We do not seek or welcome further cooling in labor market conditions,” emphasized Jerome Powell during the meeting.

Federal Reserve Chairman’s Dovish Remarks Spur Bitcoin Short Surge

Though markets widely anticipated that the chairman would signal a rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s September gathering, his remarks were somewhat more dovish than expected. Following the release of his presentation, Bitcoin‘s price surged to $62,100 before stabilizing at $60,900 at the time of writing, as per CoinMarketCap data.

After several years of near-zero interest rates, the United States central bank initiated a sequence of rate enlargements in early 2022, raising the federal funds rate to 5.25%-5.50% in 2023. Since then, the Federal Reserve has been waiting for unmistakable evidence that inflation is moving towards its 2% target prior to considering rate cuts. It appears that the time for such adjustments may now be approaching.

Looking ahead, the key issue is whether the entity will reduce the federal funds rate by 25 or 50 basis points at its mid-September meeting. While markets generally expect a 25 basis point cut, the likelihood of a 50 basis point reduction has risen to 32.5% from 24% just a day earlier, according to CME FedWatch.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Catizen Launches Mini-Game Center And Unveils Token Application Scenarios

by Alisa Davidson
August 23, 2024

Beyond Play-to-Earn: Unite’s Visionary Approach to Creating Mass-Market Appeal in Web3 Mobile Games

by Victoria d'Este
August 23, 2024

CKB Unveils Fiber Network Light Paper, Testing To Begin Next Week

by Alisa Davidson
August 23, 2024

DMM Group And Progmat Collaborate To Issue Licenced Stablecoin

by Alisa Davidson
August 23, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Catizen Launches Mini-Game Center And Unveils Token Application Scenarios

by Alisa Davidson
August 23, 2024

CKB Unveils Fiber Network Light Paper, Testing To Begin Next Week

by Alisa Davidson
August 23, 2024

DMM Group And Progmat Collaborate To Issue Licenced Stablecoin

by Alisa Davidson
August 23, 2024

This Week’s Top Investment Moves: Major Crypto Partnerships and Groundbreaking Deals Unveiled

by Victoria d'Este
August 23, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Catizen Launches Mini-Game Center And Unveils Token Application Scenarios
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Catizen Launches Mini-Game Center And Unveils Token Application Scenarios
by Alisa Davidson
August 23, 2024
Beyond Play-to-Earn: Unite’s Visionary Approach to Creating Mass-Market Appeal in Web3 Mobile Games
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Beyond Play-to-Earn: Unite’s Visionary Approach to Creating Mass-Market Appeal in Web3 Mobile Games
by Victoria d'Este
August 23, 2024
CKB Unveils Fiber Network Light Paper, Testing To Begin Next Week
News Report Technology
CKB Unveils Fiber Network Light Paper, Testing To Begin Next Week
by Alisa Davidson
August 23, 2024
DMM Group And Progmat Collaborate To Issue Licenced Stablecoin
Business News Report Technology
DMM Group And Progmat Collaborate To Issue Licenced Stablecoin
by Alisa Davidson
August 23, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.