July 17, 2024

Marlin Researcher Reveals TEE and ZK Integration for Unparalleled Blockchain Performance

by
Published: July 17, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 17, 2024

In Brief

Roshan Raghupathy, a researcher at Marlin, discussed their architectural strategy, Trusted Execution Environments, and zero-knowledge-based coprocessors, highlighting their flexibility and potential for scalability and privacy.

At the Hack Seasons Conference in Brussels, we had the opportunity to speak with Roshan Raghupathy, a researcher at Marlin. Our discussion centered on Marlin’s architectural strategy, highlighting the essential functions of Trusted Execution Environments and zero-knowledge-based coprocessors within their cutting-edge framework.

Raghupathy explained how these technologies are integrated into Marlin’s system to enhance security and efficiency. He compared Marlin’s approach to off-chain computations with other scaling solutions, highlighting their circuit-agnostic approach to ZK-proof generation. This flexibility allows Marlin’s technology to be applied across various use cases and blockchain networks. 

Raghupathy also touched on the potential implications of this technology for solving persistent challenges in blockchain scalability and privacy, demonstrating Marlin’s commitment to advancing blockchain technology.  Check out Roshan’s innovative insights right here:

