MANTRA Launches Mainnet, Offering Access To Bridging And Staking OM

In Brief MANTRA launches its mainnet, enabling users to bridge OM to participate in future RWA drops and stake it to secure the network while earning rewards.

Layer 1 blockchain focused on tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), MANTRA announced the launch of its mainnet. As a blockchain designed to integrate traditional finance with blockchain technology, the MANTRA Chain Mainnet aims to quickly become the preferred ledger of record for RWAs.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our Mainnet and officially welcome the industries, partners, and projects that want to collaborate and build the future of RWAs together,” said John Patrick Mullin, chief executive officer of MANTRA, in a written statement. “As awareness and innovation continue to grow, together we’ll be able to further unlock what can be a multi-trillion dollar real-world asset economy,” he added.

The MANTRA Chain Mainnet offers a customizable suite of tools designed with a focus on reliable network security and regulatory compliance. The platform aims to streamline the process of bringing RWAs on-chain, providing an accessible and comprehensive pathway for transferring traditional financing.

While the features of the Mainnet will continue to evolve, users will have access to various activities at launch, including bridging OM from ERC-20 to Mainnet to participate in future RWA drops and staking OM to secure the network and earn on-chain staking rewards. Additionally, OM will play a central role in the RWA ledger, and users will have the opportunity to earn KARMA tokens by completing new missions on the Mainnet.

MANTRA Raises $25M And Forms Partnerships With MAG And Zand Bank

MANTRA is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed for tokenizing RWAs and is capable of meeting real-world regulatory requirements. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA enables developers and institutions to engage in the evolving RWA tokenization landscape by providing advanced technological modules, compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability.

Over the past 18 months, it has experienced considerable growth, raising over $25 million in 2024 alone, and the OM token has seen triple-digit gains. This year has been pivotal for MANTRA, highlighted by partnerships with UAE real estate giant MAG and Zand Bank. The launch of the Mainnet is expected to facilitate important advancements in the RWA sector.

