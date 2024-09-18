MANTRA Brings RWAs Onchain With Mainnet Launch

In Brief MANTRA announced plans to launch its Mainnet, integrating TradFi with blockchain and providing a new platform for its native token, OM.

Layer 1 blockchain for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), MANTRA announced plans to launch its Mainnet in October 2024. This milestone represents a major advancement in integrating traditional finance (TradFi) with blockchain technology and will also provide a new platform for MANTRA’s native token, OM.

“The launch of our Mainnet marks the culmination of years of work to bring finance onchain. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance,” said John Patrick Mullin, Chief Executive Officer of MANTRA, in a written statement. “By providing on-ramps for tokens and stablecoins with world-class stability and reliability, we believe MANTRA Chain will become the leading global destination for businesses and industries seeking onchain financing and asset tokenization,” he added.

MANTRA Chain will offer a versatile and adaptable set of tools that enable developers to create solutions tailored to their specific requirements. This suite is designed to streamline the process of tokenizing RWAs and ensure that these solutions adhere to regulatory standards.

Aligned with MANTRA’s goal of becoming the leading ledger for RWAs, the MANTRA Chain Mainnet will include several important features, encompassing verifiable network security and stability to reduce counterparty risk, a reliable platform for deploying institutional capital onchain, and a foundation for creating a globally accessible asset class.

MANTRA Chain To Drive Development In RWA Tokenization

It was created for RWAs and built to comply with real-world regulatory standards. As a permissionless platform, it allows builders and institutions to engage smoothly in the developing field of RWA tokenization by providing advanced technology modules, compliance tools, as well as cross-chain interoperability.

The launch of MANTRA Chain marks a key advancement in merging TradFi with blockchain technology. It is set to bring additional RWA partnerships following recent developments, such as MANTRA’s collaboration with UAE real estate leader MAG, to tokenize $500 million worth of real estate.

