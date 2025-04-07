en en
News Report Technology
April 07, 2025

MANTRA Chain Launches $108M Ecosystem Fund To Drive RWA Tokenization And DeFi Adoption

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 07, 2025 at 8:00 am Updated: April 07, 2025 at 5:20 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: April 07, 2025 at 8:00 am

In Brief

MANTRA Chain introduced the MANTRA Ecosystem Fund, totaling $108,888,888, to drive the growth and adoption of projects within its ecosystem.

MANTRA Chain Launches $108M Ecosystem Fund To Drive RWA Tokenization And DeFi Adoption

Layer 1 blockchain MANTRA Chain introduced the MANTRA Ecosystem Fund (MEF), an investment initiative totaling $108,888,888. The fund aims to drive the growth and adoption of projects within the MANTRA ecosystem.

“In an era where blockchain technology is revolutionizing finance, the MEF will serve as a catalyst for groundbreaking projects that drive real-world adoption through a focus on the tokenization of real-world assets,” said John Patrick Mullin, CEO and founder of MANTRA, in a written statement. “By aligning with top investors and incubators, we are opening doors for visionary founders and teams to join us in building and creating a thriving ecosystem and bringing more of the world on-chain,” he added.

Backed by a strong network of partners and investors, the MEF plans to allocate the funds over the next four years to support promising blockchain projects globally. As a strategic growth engine, the fund will provide capital to startups in collaboration with some of the world’s most renowned investment firms.

Investment opportunities will be sourced through MANTRA’s partner network, which includes incubators, accelerators, and capital partners such as Laser Digital, Shorooq, Brevan Howard Digital, Valor Capital, Three Point Capital, Amber Group, Manifold, UoB Venture, DAMAC, Fuse, LVNA Capital, Forte, and many others. This broad network ensures that the MEF will gain access to high-quality projects from around the world.

The MEF’s goal is to attract and support top teams working on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, welcoming projects at any stage of development, including those that are not tied to a specific blockchain. By facilitating collaboration between blockchain innovators and leading investment firms, the MEF is positioned to play an important role in the advancement of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the adoption of RWA tokenization.

MANTRA Chain Advances RWA Tokenization, Enabling Seamless Developer Participation And Compliance

MANTRA Chain is designed for tokenizing RWA, with a focus on meeting real-world regulatory standards. As a permissionless chain, it provides developers and institutions with the tools they need to easily engage in the growing field of RWA tokenization. The platform offers advanced technology modules, built-in compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability to facilitate seamless participation.

The latest announcement follows a major milestone for MANTRA, as it became the first DeFi platform to successfully secure a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). With this license, MANTRA is now authorized to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange and offer Broker-Dealer, Management, and Investment Services.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

