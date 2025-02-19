MANTRA Obtains VASP License In Dubai, Enabling Global Growth And Innovation In Financial Products

In Brief MANTRA announced that it has secured a VASP license from VARA in Dubai, enabling it to operate as a virtual asset exchange and offer broker-dealer, management, and investment services.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, operated by MANTRA Group, MANTRA Finance FZE announced that it has secured a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai. This license allows MANTRA to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange and offer Broker-Dealer, Management, and Investment Services.

“By establishing the most timely, comprehensive, and built-from-the-ground-up framework for virtual assets, Web3, Dubai, and VARA have become world leaders in crypto regulation. This license was a crucial step for MANTRA and a key step in our journey towards global expansion,” said John Patrick Mullin, CEO of MANTRA, in a written statement.

“The UAE and the broader MENA region have fast become a progressive global hub and thriving ecosystem for Web3 and virtual assets, owing to their regulatory initiatives and frameworks. This license not only strengthens our presence regionally but also positions us internationally to deliver unique DeFi products that bridge the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance. Our goal is to build a future-focused financial ecosystem that benefits institutional and qualified investors globally,” John Patrick Mullin added.

This marks a milestone in MANTRA’s commitment to regulatory compliance, security, and innovation within the growing virtual assets ecosystem. The VARA license will support not only MANTRA’s global footprint as it introduces a range of new, regulatory-compliant financial products tailored to the evolving needs of investors around the world but also position it to further scale operations in the Middle East, focused on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). It highlights MANTRA’s commitment to providing transparent, secure, and cutting-edge solutions while meeting the highest standards of regulatory oversight.

MANTRA To Expand Solutions For Institutional Clients In UAE And Unveil New DeFi Products For Investors

MANTRA utilizes advanced blockchain technology to provide fast, secure, and non-custodial financial services. The platform will offer investment products that combine the benefits of decentralized finance with the safeguards of traditional finance, including greater transparency, faster trade settlement, and enhanced control for users over their assets. With the VARA license, MANTRA is well-positioned to expand these solutions and offer them to institutional clients and qualified investors in the UAE.

“By obtaining this license, MANTRA joins a growing community of regulated entities operating within the UAE, and we are excited to work alongside industry leaders to shape the future of virtual assets. Our regulatory compliance is fundamental to the trust we build with users, and it reflects our long-term vision of driving responsible growth in the digital asset space,” John Patrick Mullin highlighted.

As the platform evolves, MANTRA plans to introduce a range of unique DeFi products tailored to the changing needs of investors. Each product will be developed in full compliance with local regulations and global policy standards, ensuring users have access to both secure and innovative financial tools.

