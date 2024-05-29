Blocksquare Reaches $100M In Tokenized RWA And Launches New DeFi Platform Oceanpoint v0.5

In Brief Blocksquare disclosed the tokenization of properties valued at $100 million and unveiled its new launchpad, Oceanpoint v0.5.

Protocol specializing in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization Blocksquare disclosed the successful tokenization of properties valued at $100 million. This new milestone coincides with the unveiling of Blocksquare’s new launchpad – Oceanpoint v0.5.

“Over $100M in real estate assets in 21 countries across the globe is a clear signal to the industry that tokenizing RWAs like real estate holds immense value for creating a bridge to invest in traditional assets,” said Denis Petrovcic, co-founder and CEO of Blocksquare. “Together, our dynamic team, committed marketplace partners, and visionary BST holder community are driving a revolution in real estate through democratized investment,” he added.

The milestone achieved in real estate assets on the Blocksquare showcases a broad spectrum of assets, encompassing 118 diverse properties ranging from hotels, restaurants, and parking lots to healthcare facilities and apartments spread across over 21 countries. The project’s accomplishments are attributed to its robust legal framework, which is validated by the first-ever notarization of a tokenized real estate transaction on the European Union land registry.

Blocksquare Launches Oceanpoint v0.5 To Empower Real Estate Tokenization Startups

Additionally, Blocksquare introduced its latest decentralized finance (DeFi) launchpad, Oceanpoint v0.5. This platform aims to support and enable startups in the real estate tokenization sector, which is currently operational.

Blocksquare’s utility token, BST, powers the Oceanpoint DeFi ecosystem and can be staked and converted into sBST, the governance token. Community members can utilize these tokens to support emerging tokenization marketplace operators and earn rewards. Furthermore, this initiative offers startups up to a 100% discount on Blocksquare’s software as a service (SaaS) solutions, facilitating the launch and growth of their ventures with ease and efficiency.

Marketplace pools offer an inclusive approach to participate in the ecosystem.

Blocksquare provides SaaS solutions for blockchain-based real estate tokenization. Its tools and APIs are used for digitizing the value of real estate properties, launching investment platforms, and linking people to online tokenized real estate deals. The project has three primary offerings–a real estate tokenization protocol, a white-label marketplace, and a DeFi bridge.

Recently, Blocksquare expanded into DeFi with Oceanpoint, a new layer added to the existing tokenization infrastructure. This development aims to provide universal access to real estate financing for anyone with an internet connection.

