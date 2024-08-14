MANTRA Collaborates With Novus Aviation Capital To Support RWA Tokenization In Aviation Financing

In Brief MANTRA has signed a MOU with Novus Aviation Capital to accelerate the tokenization of assets within aviation financing market.

Purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain focused on real-world assets (RWA), MANTRA, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Novus Aviation Capital, a privately-held aircraft leasing platform. This collaboration aims to accelerate the tokenization of assets within the $200 billion aviation financing market.

“Our strategic collaboration with Novus Aviation Capital introduces a new asset class to the RWA sector, democratizing access to aviation finance,” said John Patrick Mullin, founder and Chief Executive Officer of MANTRA to MPost. “MANTRA’s purpose-built infrastructure will enable users to explore the significant potential of tokenization in the aviation finance market. We will unlock more investment opportunities for users by integrating tokenized aviation assets into MANTRA’s thriving RWA ecosystem, thus providing investors with portfolio diversification and minimized risk exposure through fractionalization,” he added.

Novus Aviation Capital represents a comprehensive platform known for its new and creative solutions in the trading, leasing, financing, management, as well as re-marketing of commercial jet aircraft.

Its mission is to innovate and deliver efficient leasing and financing solutions troughout the capital structure for airlines, lessors, and manufacturers. With the aim of its partnership with MANTRA, it intends to explore new distribution channels and harness economic exposure via tokenization models, furthering financial innovation.

“Our aim is to constantly innovate to work with our partners and investors to target the most attractive and robust risk-adjusted returns within the aviation sector, and engaging with MANTRA to explore the benefits of tokenization in aviation investments with the aim to widen the investor base of this popular asset class and simplify the way we buy finance and trade aircraft,” said Mounir Kuzbari, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Novus Aviation Capital, in a written statement.

MANTRA: A Gateway To RWA Tokenization

It is a blockchain platform designed to comply with and enforce real-world regulatory requirements. It provides builders and institutions with the tools to take part in the expanding RWA tokenization sector, offering enhanced technological modules, compliance frameworks, and cross-chain interoperability.

Earlier this year, the project raised $11 million in a seed funding round, with lead investments from Shorooq Partners, Caladan, Three Point Capital, among other notable supporters.

Recently, the platform collaborated with UAE-based real estate developer MAG to support the tokenization of MAG’s comprehensive real estate portfolio.

