Mantle Launches Season 2 Of Its ‘Mantle Scouts’ Program, Running From January To June 2025

In Brief Mantle has launched the second season of its ‘Scouts Program,’ featuring a $5 million fund and an expanded network of industry leaders to support projects across consumer, payments, and AI sectors.

Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, Mantle announced the launch of the second season of its Mantle Scouts Program, expanding the network to include 40 industry-leading Scouts.

This season’s team includes notable figures such as Piers Kicks, Founding Partner at Delphi Ventures; Guy, Nick van Eck, Founder at Agora; Tim Wong, Chairman of Foundation at Catizen; and Jun Park, Senior Investor at Hashed, among others. These Scouts have extensive experience advising and investing in successful crypto projects across sectors like decentralized finance (DeFi), AI, and gaming.

Furthermore, Season 2 will see a substantial increase in support compared to the first season. The program’s allocated fund has been raised to $5 million, five times more than in Season 1. The season will run for six months, from January to June, and projects will be accepted on a rolling basis.

This time, Mantle is focusing on consumer, payments, and AI applications, particularly targeting projects that can integrate key ecosystem assets, including FBTC, mETH/cmETH, aUSD from Agora Finance, and USDe from Ethena.

Introducing Season 2 of the Mantle Scouts Program



Building on the success of its inaugural season, the Mantle Scouts Program returns with an expanded network of 40 industry-leading Scouts. pic.twitter.com/VfZMPKBLok — Mantle (@0xMantle) December 17, 2024

What Is Mantle Scouts Program?

The Mantle Scouts program is designed to identify and support promising cryptocurrency projects by offering strategic guidance, mentorship, and grants from a diverse group of industry investors and professionals.

Season 2 builds upon the success of the first season, continuing to nurture high-potential projects with similar levels of support and guidance. During Season 1, which took place last year, prominent entities like Hashed, A41, and Comma3 Ventures participated as scouts, identifying promising projects.

Through this initiative, Mantle successfully onboarded 16 high-quality projects, many of which have since become core contributors and advocates for the Mantle Ecosystem. Notable projects include FIDE AI, Allora, Spacebar, Chasm, Thetanuts, Futon, and others. Participants benefited from active mentorship and hands-on support from the Scouts, who helped amplify the technical, marketing, and financial resources provided by Mantle.

Mantle is committed to advancing decentralized and token-governed technologies to foster broader adoption. Its offerings include the Mantle Network, an Ethereum rollup solution, Mantle Treasury, and a token-holder-governed roadmap that guides the development of products and initiatives. The platform prioritizes the creation of decentralized applications (dApps) aimed at enhancing user experiences, optimizing transaction speeds and fees through roll-up technology, and improving the capital efficiency of ETH via decentralized staking services.

