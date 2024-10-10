Mantle Launches MNT Buildathon With $150,000 In Rewards

In Brief Mantle Network launches MNT Buildathon, inviting developers to create projects on its network and compete for a share of $150,000 in prizes.

The Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, Mantle Network, announced the launch of the MNT Buildathon event, inviting developers to create projects on the network and compete for a share of $150,000 in prizes.

Applications for the event are currently open and will remain so until November 12th. During this period, participants can take advantage of one-on-one office hours and access Mantle’s resources starting October 16th. The demo day is scheduled to occur from November 12th to 15th.

Throughout the event, users will have access to developer tooling credits from Thirdweb, which includes three months of the Thirdweb Growth Plan, valued at $300, and three months of the Thirdweb Standard Engine, also valued at $300. Additionally, applicants will receive tailored workshops and mentorship from industry experts, including Nader Dabit, Director of Developer Relations at Eigen Labs, Jordi Alexander, Founder of Selini Capital, 0xVEER, Head of Business Development at Mantle, and Ivan Li, Founding Partner of Comma3 Ventures.

The MNT Buildathon consists of two tracks that allow developers to create projects focused on either Consumer Infrastructure or Consumer Applications.

In the first track, developers are invited to build the infrastructure or middleware that supports consumer applications. Examples include social infrastructure protocols, social graphs, and AI-generated content (AIGC), LLMs, or AI verification tools.

The second track is designed for developers to create front-facing applications. This includes social applications, games, and health or accountability tools, with an emphasis on delivering user-friendly experiences that facilitate smooth onboarding.

Prospective participants are encouraged to complete a form that provides team details and project information. Once submitted, users will receive an invitation to join the MNT Buildathon Telegram group, where they can submit all project details for Mantle’s review.

Mantle Completes Hard Fork Upgrade For Its V2 Sepolia Testnet V1.0.1

Mantle focuses on promoting decentralized and token-governed technologies to encourage widespread adoption. Its suite of offerings includes the Mantle Network, an Ethereum rollup solution, Mantle Treasury, and a token holder-governed roadmap that directs products and initiatives. It focuses on developing decentralized applications (dApps) that provide enhanced user experiences, optimize transaction fees and speeds using roll-up technology and decentralized data availability layers, and improve the capital efficiency of ETH through decentralized staking services.

Recently, it has completed a hard fork upgrade for the Mantle Network v2 Sepolia testnet v1.0.1, which introduced several functional optimizations. These improvements primarily involve migrating the data availability layer of the Mantle Sepolia testnet from MantleDA to EigenDA. Furthermore, enhancements to Meta Transaction capabilities include improved gas fee estimation, adjustments to charging logic, stronger security checks for Meta Transactions, and advancements in gas estimation functionality.

