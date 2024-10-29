en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
October 29, 2024

Allora Welcomes Beacon Protocol As Key Data Provider For AI Model Training

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 29, 2024 at 11:28 am Updated: October 29, 2024 at 11:34 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 29, 2024 at 11:28 am

In Brief

Allora has made Beacon Protocol its key data provider, enabling more efficient AI model training using privacy-first data streams.

Allora Welcomes Beacon Protocol As Key Data Provider For AI Model Training

Self-improving decentralized AI network, Allora collaborated with the Beacon Protocol, which facilitates the on-chain orchestration of data for AI. As part of the partnership, Beacon Protocol will serve as a key data provider through Allora’s Data Hub, enabling AI models to train more efficiently using privacy-first data streams.

Beacon Protocol offers on-chain controls for private data, making it accessible to AI while ensuring privacy and provenance. This framework is designed to create sustainable data economies for AI applications. It unlocks new data sources for AI and establishes sovereign multi-source data streams that utilize privacy-preserving compute technologies, such as Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) and Zero-Knowledge proofs (ZK). This approach aims to promote the safe and equitable use of private data by AI.

Allora is designed to incorporate various models within an environment that encourages both competition and collaboration. Its incentive structure, combined with its context-awareness, ensures that its inferences are optimized to deliver superior outcomes.

Within the Network Workers hold a crucial position. Inference Workers operate machine learning (ML) models tailored to meet the objectives set for each topic within the network. They generate inferences based on data pertinent to specific subjects, such as predicting future ETH prices or developing anti-cheat systems for on-chain gaming. Additionally, Forecast Workers contribute to improving inference quality by assessing the accuracy of the inferences made by other Workers in the network.

Beacon Protocol To Provide Data For Advancing AI Development

In this partnership, Beacon Protocol will serve as a key data provider, facilitating the usage of Private Data for training the inferences of workers on the Allora Network. The Data Hub will deliver privacy-protected data sourced from decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs), which has previously been inaccessible to AI for training purposes.

Beacon Protocol’s framework will allow AI models on Allora to utilize multi-source datasets while guaranteeing privacy and security and rewarding data providers. Unlike traditional scraped training data, Private Data offers insights that enhance Allora’s network and propel its AI capabilities. The data offered by Beacon Protocol is both encrypted and context-aware, supplying Allora’s Worker nodes with the information needed to make more accurate and reliable inferences. Additionally, data provenance is leveraged to incentivise users, dApps, DePINs, and networks that contribute data.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bybit Launchpool Introduces bitSmiley, Allowing Users To Stake USDT Or MNT And Earn From 2,1M SMILE

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2024

Gaia Partners With EigenLayer To Bring AVS Security To Decentralized AI

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2024

BBVA Asset Management Introduces ‘Tokenized’ Fund Via CNMV Regulatory Sandbox

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2024

Gate.io Launches ‘Futures Testnet Trading Challenge’ With $100,000 Prize Pool, Rewarding Traders For Enhancing Their Skills 

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bybit Launchpool Introduces bitSmiley, Allowing Users To Stake USDT Or MNT And Earn From 2,1M SMILE

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2024

Gaia Partners With EigenLayer To Bring AVS Security To Decentralized AI

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2024

BBVA Asset Management Introduces ‘Tokenized’ Fund Via CNMV Regulatory Sandbox

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2024

Gate.io Launches ‘Futures Testnet Trading Challenge’ With $100,000 Prize Pool, Rewarding Traders For Enhancing Their Skills 

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Bybit Launchpool Introduces bitSmiley, Allowing Users To Stake USDT Or MNT And Earn From 2,1M SMILE
News Report Technology
Bybit Launchpool Introduces bitSmiley, Allowing Users To Stake USDT Or MNT And Earn From 2,1M SMILE
by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2024
Gaia Partners With EigenLayer To Bring AVS Security To Decentralized AI
News Report Technology
Gaia Partners With EigenLayer To Bring AVS Security To Decentralized AI
by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2024
BBVA Asset Management Introduces ‘Tokenized’ Fund Via CNMV Regulatory Sandbox
Business News Report Technology
BBVA Asset Management Introduces ‘Tokenized’ Fund Via CNMV Regulatory Sandbox
by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2024
Gate.io Launches ‘Futures Testnet Trading Challenge’ With $100,000 Prize Pool, Rewarding Traders For Enhancing Their Skills 
News Report Technology
Gate.io Launches ‘Futures Testnet Trading Challenge’ With $100,000 Prize Pool, Rewarding Traders For Enhancing Their Skills 
by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.